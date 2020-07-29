Duro Olowu's quest for & # 39; culture of style & # 39; in their designs

Written by Valerie Steele

Valerie Steele is director and chief curator of The Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology. The following is an edited excerpt from the book "Duro Olowu: Seeing", which was created to accompany designer Duro Olowu's curatorial project with the Chicago Museum of Contemporary Art. For the exhibition, Olowu combined his own work with objects from Chicago's public and private art collections that illustrate his point of view.

Since Nigerian-born British fashion designer Duro Olowu launched his eponymous label in 2004, his aesthetic has remained remarkably consistent. Known for his use of color and pattern, Olowu also favors the well-tailored silhouettes of his 1970s multicultural upbringing, which includes skinny jackets, wide-cut pants, wavy capes and kimonos, and intricately cut but liberating dresses with hems below the knee. – all rendered on vivid and unusually juxtaposed fabrics, patterns and textures.

Installation view of the exhibition "Duro Olowu: Seeing" in Chicago, 2020. Photo: Kendall McCaugherty Credit: Prestel

Her first collection included a dress with an empire waist silhouette that combined vintage haute couture silks and contemporary fabrics of her own design. After publisher Sally Singer featured the dress at American Vogue, it received international recognition and sold out at Barneys New York, Ikram in Chicago, Browns and Harrods in London, and other international stockists from Milan to Japan. Nicknamed the "Duro Dress," it became Olowu's signature look, and in 2005 he won New Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards, the only designer to have won this award before his first show.

"Duro Dress" Spring-Summer 2005 by Peter Farago and Ingela Klemetz Farago. Credit: Peter Farago and Ingela Klemetz Farago

From the beginning, the designer's self-taught vision (Olowu trained as a lawyer) was bold, fresh and elegant, a reflection of a refined aesthetic eye and a firm philosophical foundation: "I really want people to understand what fashion and what style culture it could mean if you think beyond the usual limits but also always about the user ".

This responsiveness to the individuality of bodies and the aspirations of those who wear their clothes are based on lessons learned at an early age about the power of fashion. Regardless of where he was in the world, he was exposed to people who dressed intentionally, presenting themselves in ways that spoke volumes about their identity.

This includes his Jamaican mother, who mixed clothing from Yves Saint Laurent's Rive Gauche line "with pieces made from fabrics he collected in Nigeria, Switzerland and London that would have been run over by tailors in Lagos", but also the other women who They surrounded themselves as a child in Lagos, Nigeria, as well as their cousins ​​and aunts in London.

Clockwise from the left: Duro Olowu, Spring-Summer 2020, Look 22. Photo: Christina Ebenezer. "Omohundro" (2002) by Terry Adkins. Photo: Courtesy of the artist and Salon 94, New York. "Laurette with a cup of coffee" (1916-17) by Henri Matisse. Courtesy of Succession H. Matisse / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York). Photo: The Chicago Art Institute / Art Resource, NY. Credit: Prestel

Clockwise from above: "Bound to Fail" (from the Eleven Color Photographs portfolio) (1966-67 / 1970/2007) by Bruce Nauman. Courtesy of Bruce Nauman / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York, Photo: Nathan Keay, MCA Chicago. "No Face (House)" (2017) by Simone Leigh. Courtesy of the artist and Luhring Augustine, New York. Duro Olowu, Spring-Summer 2020, Look 7. Photo: Christina Ebenezer. Credit: Prestel

Clockwise from above: "Teardrop I" (1996) by Magdalene Odundo, Photo: The Art Institute of Chicago / Art Resource, NY. Duro Olowu, Spring-Summer 2020, Look 1. Photo: Christina Ebenezer. "Emilija and Romas Sakodolskis Wedding Reception, Pakstas Hall, West 38th Street" (1977) by Jonas Dovydenas, Photo: Nathan Keay, MCA Chicago. Credit: Prestel

Using her unique aesthetic and commercial vision to gain a foothold in the industry, Olowu has attracted an impressive clientele of powerful and loyal women. And underlying his creation of fashion for women is a radical form of respect: "I am amazed at how women can do so much regardless of natural or imposed obstacles, and feel it my duty to make sure they look good and feel good. " comfortable doing it … Whether I was initially inspired by Eileen Gray, Miriam Makeba, Pauline Black or Amrita Sher-Gil, I always end up designing for women of all ages and ethnicities, women whose way of life and work I respect. clothes that I have come to, with them as inspiration, interest them. "

