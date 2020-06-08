Dustin Johnson: 5 things you should know about the golfer

Dustin Johnson is one of the best golfers on the PGA Tour. He won his first major championship at the US Open. USA 2016 and was second in the 2011 Open Championship as well as the US Open. USA 2015.

Johnson, who was born in Columbia, South Carolina, played college golf at Carolina Coast University, and was the first player since Tiger Woods to win at least once in each of his first seven years of being a professional.

Johnson turned professional in 2007, and has 20 wins on the PGA Tour.

Here are some other things you should know about Johnson.

1) NO. 1 GOLFER

Johnson became the world's No. 1 golfer for the first time in February 2017. He anchored first for 64 consecutive weeks, which ended up being the fifth-longest race in history as the world's No. 1.

2) COMMITTED TO WAYNE GRETZKY'S DAUGHTER

In August 2013, Johnson proposed to Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, after just seven months of dating. As of 2020, the couple was not yet married, but they had two children together.

3) THE KING OF DRIVING

Johnson is known for having one of the longest riders on the PGA Tour. He has had two of the longest albums in history. Johnson smashed 463 yards in 2011 and another 489 yards in 2018.

4) ELITE COMPANY

Johnson is only the third player in PGA Tour history to win a Tour title in each of his first 12 seasons, joining Jack Nicklaus (17) and Tiger Woods (14). He also became the third player in the past 30 years to achieve 17 PGA Tour victories before the age of 34. The only other two golfers who accomplished that feat: Woods and Phil Mickelson.

5) KEEP IT IN THE FAMILY

Johnson's younger brother Austin has been his caddy since 2013.

Since turning his brother into his full-time caddy, Dustin and Austin have won nine tournaments together, including Johnson's first major in the US Open. USA 2016 at Oakmont.