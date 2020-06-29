Dustin Johnson wins Travelers to extend season streak

Dustin Johnson won the Travelers Championship on Sunday to end a long drought and extend his season-winning streak to 13.

Johnson closed with a 3-under-67 for a one-hit victory over Kevin Streelman at TPC River Highlands with no fans. Johnson last won in Mexico City in March 2019.

"I'm definitely proud of myself for continuing the streak and I want to continue," Johnson said. "However, it was a long time between wins and hopefully it won't be that long for the next one."

Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus each won in 17 consecutive years. Johnson did not win in 2014, but is credited for winning in the 2013-14 season since his fall 2013 victory in Shanghai. The tour switched to an immersive season in 2013.

Johnson paired for par 4 of 18, lifted the ball to acknowledge the applause from field workers, officials and journalists, the only in-person witnesses allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He finished with 19 under 261 for his 21st PGA Tour title.

Streelman also shot 67.

Streelman, who made seven birdies in a row to win at TPC River Highlands in 2014, had a 37-foot try-birdie in 18 that ended short and correct.

He was two hits behind Johnson on 17th Street when the time horn sounded for an hour delay.

Johnson came out of the delay and hit his tee shot on the 16th in a green bunker. His second shot went beyond the hole and he bogey to cut his lead to one hit.

"I've had some missed cuts, so going back and finishing a second solo is good, but being so close and acting and being there, I'm a little disappointed at the moment," Streelman said.

Johnson was 19 years old when his tee shot at par 4 15 went to the left and came within inches of entering the signature lake surrounding the final holes. His first shot did not hit the green, and he hit the second 4 feet to save the pair.

"He was lucky, but he still had to make a good raise and fall to equalize," he said.

Mackenzie Hughes, who shot a first-round 60, had a 67 to tie for third with Will Gordon, 23, 17 years younger. Hughes made a 48-foot putie birdie on 17, which started well to the left of the hole and watched him turn right toward the flag. He finished the round with a much straighter 43-foot birdie putt at 18.

Gordon, who had neither PGA Tour nor Korn Ferry Tour status, had seven birdies in a 64. The end was enough to give him a special temporary card and unlimited exemptions for the rest of the season.

His lonely ghost came on the 17th, and he dropped it briefly to fourth place.

"I knew the higher the better, so I was looking at the standings," he said.

Johnson started the day two strokes behind Brendon Todd, and took the lead after three birdies in a row put him at low 20 after 10 holes.

Todd shot a 75 to tie for 11th to 13th low. He made a 7 on par 4 12.

Bryson DeChambeau shot 68 to tie for sixth with 15 fewer.

Top-ranked Rory McIlroy tied for 11th with a low 13 after 67.

"There have been some really good things there, but then some really stupid mistakes," he said.

Phil Mickelson, playing his first tournament since turning 50, followed his initial rounds of 64 and 63 with two 71s to finish at 11 under.

"I am seeing this week as progress," he said. "Certainly the goal is to win golf tournaments, but keep in mind that I have missed a lot of cuts. I have not played at the level I wanted, and this week I went in and had a lot of great finds. I hit a lot of good shots, I hit a lot of good shots from exit. My failures were much better. "

There were seven COVID-19 related withdrawals from the Connecticut event, with two positive tests among the players. Cameron Champ retired on Tuesday and Denny McCarthy had a positive test on Friday.

The PGA Tour is making some adjustments to its coronavirus policies as a result of this week's troubles. Players, caddies and anyone else deemed "in the bubble" will have to test negative before being allowed on the Detroit Golf Club grounds for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.