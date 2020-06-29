Dustin Johnson's Travelers Victory Places Him In An Elite Golf Company

CROMWELL, Connecticut – It's easy to underestimate Dustin Johnson for how consistently good he is, one of the most consistent players in the history of golf.

Johnson overcame a two-shot deficit by entering the final round of the Traveler Championship on Sunday at TPC River Highlands, fired a memorable 67 final round and won for the 21st time in his career.

As impressive as that number 21 is, this one is even more significant: The victory gave Johnson at least one victory in each of the past 13 years, a feat that only Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Tiger Woods, Billy Casper have had. and Lee Trevino accomplished in the game.

"Winning 13 years in a row on the Tour is a great achievement," Johnson said. "Every time they mention you to those guys, with Tiger, Jack, Arnie, you should feel good about it because they are the best who have played this game."

Who would have imagined that a player like Johnson, whose game can be volatile thanks to some famous brain freezes over the years, would be one of the most consistent players in history?

Due to his demeanor, which can best be described as flatline, Johnson seems to be engaged in his golfing business as if he didn't care if he finished first or 61st.

Nothing seems to bother him, something he refuted with a smile after his 61 run low on Saturday when he said he feels stress on the golf course "much more than you think I do," adding: "I'm just trying to don't show it & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Well he does a good job of it.

Johnson has had many dire incidents in his never-boring career to put that skill to work.

(See: the 2010 US Open in Pebble Beach, where he lost a three-shot lead in the final round and shot 82; the 2010 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits, where he punished his club in a bunker that he thought was wasting area and was penalized two shots, which cost him the victory; and the 2015 US Open in Chambers Bay, where he missed a 3-foot putt on hole 72 that would have forced a playoff with Jordan Spieth).

On Sunday, Johnson almost added the 2020 travelers to his list of memorable implosions in the final round.

Just when it seemed like he was in control, he almost threw it all away.

Johnson started the day with 16 under par and was paired in the final group with Brendon Todd, the 54 hole leader with 18 under. While Todd was tying the first 11 holes, Johnson shot 4 lows in the first 10 holes to take a two-shot lead.

Then came the 12th hole. That's where the tournament was decided. Or so we think.

Todd, who would finish with a 75, pushed his approach shot to the right of the green, drawing a horrible lie on the side of a grassy hill, stabbed his wedge onto the green, and took triple bogey.

When they walked to the 13th tee, Johnson had a five-shot lead over Todd and a three-shot lead over finalist Kevin Streelman, the 2014 Travelers' winners.

With the tournament seemingly well in hand, Johnson proceeded to pull his tee shot off the field at number 13 and take bogey, leaving him with a two-shot lead.

After a recovery birdie on the 14th, Johnson almost made a mess on the 15th hole par 4 short when his tee shot stopped a foot from the lake, forcing him to take off his shoes and socks and stand in the water for his second. Shot Because the hole is so short (297 yards), Johnson saved the par.

Then, after an hour-long delay in the weather, he sent his tee shot on 16 par 3 to a bunker and bogeyed that hole to drop to 19 under par, a shot ahead of Streelman, who was playing in the group. ahead him.

"I don't know what was going on with my balls today," Johnson said. "I didn't drive well all day … but I found a way to do it."

In fact, Johnson was at his best at No. 18, where he drove a 350-yard run, the longest of the day at the hole by 15 yards, to the center of the fairway, leaving 86 yards to the flag. A wedge in the middle of the green and two putts and he was the first winner in 2020, extending his incredible streak of consistency.