Dustin Lee Honken: The United States government executes the third federal prisoner this week







Honken was pronounced dead at 4:36 p.m., the Prison Office said.

Honken was sentenced to death in October 2005 for shooting and killing five people in July 1993 in an attempt to conceal his methamphetamine drug trafficking operation in several states.

Daniel Lewis Lee was executed on Tuesday morning and Wesley Ira Purkey was executed on Thursday morning, both in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Justice Department resumed executions for the first time since 2003.

Honken converted to Catholicism while in prison, and his lawyer, Shawn Nolan, said in a statement Friday that his client had atoned for his crimes.