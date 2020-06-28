Dustin Poirier survives the brutal second round to win the UFC slugfest

LAS VEGAS – Dustin Poirier won an exciting unanimous decision over Dan Hooker on Saturday night, surviving a brutal second round and persevering to finish a full performance in the main event at the UFC corporate gym.

Mike Perry also ended his two-fight skid with a unilateral unanimous decision over Mickey Gall in the penultimate fight of the fifth consecutive UFC fanless event in his hometown.

The main event was an opening round barn, with both lightweights exchanging perverse attacks and showing minimal respect for the defense. The second round was a particular spectacle, with each fighter seriously injuring the other while throwing punches and knees at full power.

The fight went to the ground in the fourth round, and Poirier attempted several introductions before Hooker escaped. Poirier seemed to have more energy for the fifth round, and he won on all three cards: 48-47, 48-47 and 48-46.

"It was difficult," said Poirier. "Dan came to fight. He is a tough guy. He is on the rise. He really thought it was going to happen to me. I trusted my team, my skill and my work ethic. "

Poirier (26-6) capped his long climb by beating Max Holloway in April 2019 for the interim lightweight title. He lost the belt to undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov last September, and a leg injury subsequently kept him out of the cage for the longest period of his career.

He returned in good form against Hooker (20-9), the tough New Zealand kickboxing star who had won seven of his last eight bouts since 2016.

Perry had lost five of his last seven fights, and his wild mixed martial arts career took another turn in the past few months when he separated from his wife, separated from his coaches, and decided that his girlfriend, Latory González, would be the only person. in his carrer. corner in this fight.

González doesn't have extensive combat sports experience, and his job in the corner consisted of putting an ice pack on Perry's neck between rounds and saying, "You're doing fine, baby." Perry used his superior hitting skills and an impressive ground game to win just his second victory since July 2018.

"Every time we get in there, it's all up to me," said Perry, who plans to get new coaches before his next fight. "I trained for this. I'm professional ".

The show was the last of five weekend events at the UFC Apex Gym on the promotion's corporate campus. The UFC has organized eight fanless events amid the coronavirus pandemic since returning from an eight-week break.

The UFC will take the next week off before resuming competition on July 12 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi with UFC 251, a pay-per-view program with three title bouts. The promotion will have four shows for 14 days on the so-called "Fight Island" before returning to the United States.

This latest Las Vegas show was packed with impressive finishes and unusual results.

Heavyweight Maurice Greene stopped his two-fight skid with an unorthodox submission from Gian Villante, who was on top of Greene and apparently in control when Greene wrapped an arm around his head. Although Greene (9-4) did not have a traditional choke around Villante's neck, an exhausted Villante was unable to move and struck with 1:16 remaining in the fight.

Japanese welterweight Takashi Sato produced one of the most impressive strikes of the night, beating replacement opponent Jason Witt with a flurry of punches in just 48 seconds.

Julian Erosa, another late replacement opponent, won his fight five days early by forcing Sean Woodson to tap with a choke midway through the third round. Erosa was removed from the UFC roster last year after three straight losses, but took his last minute opportunity to return.

A series of five consecutive finishes began with the second fight of the night. Kay Hansen, a 20-year-old strawweight girl who made her UFC debut, beat Jinh Yu Frey in the third round with an arm finish reminiscent of her hero, Ronda Rousey.