Dusty Baker Wins His Debut As The Best Astros Mariners In Game One Scam After Signing

Dusty Baker has handled thousands of games in his major league career, and none was like his debut with the scandal-ridden Houston Astros.

The 71-year-old manager had a win in his first game as the Houston and Astros manager, playing for the first time since his poster-stealing scam rocked baseball, opening the season by beating the Seattle Mariners 8-2 on Friday night.

"The boys had a lot of energy, a lot of belief and a lot of relief, going back and playing a real game, because it didn't seem like this was going to happen," Baker said.

Hoping to leave a turbulent offseason behind them, the Astros started with a win in the void Minute Maid Park, the same spot that beat last October before Washington joined late to win Game 7 of the World Series. .

"You're on the road playing against a team that was in the World Series last year and no one is there, and it's crazy," said Seattle manager Scott Servais. "It is a different feeling."

Michael Brantley hit a three-run homer to back Justin Verlander.

Baker earned a victory in his 3,500th regular season game as a coach.

"That was the weirdest first game of my career," said Baker.

Baker took office after manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired after being suspended for a year for their roles in deception during Houston's run for the 2017 World Series title and again in the season. 2018.

Booed and booed on the road in spring training before camp closed in mid-March, the Astros had no trouble with Seattle. No Houston hitter was hit by pitches: In their last summer camp adjustment this week, stars Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and George Springer found themselves immersed in an exhibition game in Kansas City.

The Astros were 18-1 against the Mariners last season. They got six solid innings from Verlander (1-0) to help them their 14th consecutive victory over Seattle, setting a franchise record for most consecutive wins against any opponent.

Verlander struck out seven and walked one when he became the ninth pitcher in MLB history to make 12 starts on opening day. He allowed just three hits, but the first two were solo homers to give the Mariners an early lead.

He talked about what it was like to return to the field in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Obviously, the boys are taking a big risk here, including myself with a young daughter at home, to bring the United States hobby to the people and hopefully cheer them on and give them some relief from many of the things that have been happening". he said.

The Astros followed one entering the fifth inning after a Kyle Seager home run in the fourth. Houston tied 2 in an Altuve RBI single that chased starter Marco Gonzales (0-1). Zac Grotz took over and was greeted with Bregman's single that put the Astros on top.

Brantley then sent an off-speed pitch to the seats in right field to extend the lead to 6-2.

Rookie Kyle Lewis, who was one of 10 Mariners to make his first opening roster, hit a home run to the railroad tracks in left field to open the second inning and make it 1-0.

Martín Maldonado tied it with a RBI single in Houston's third and added a RBI with a single in the sixth. Carlos Correa launched a career with a double driver in the seventh.

Both teams wore Black Lives Matter jerseys during batting practice, and most players knelt during a unit moment before the national anthem. No one from either team knelt during the anthem, but Seattle players Justus Sheffield, J.P. Crawford, Dee Gordon, Shed Long, Lewis and Mallex Smith raised their right fists as Lyle Lovett sang virtually.

VERLANDER TALKS RACE

When asked about most of the team kneeling before the anthem on Friday night, Verlander addressed him before speaking at length about his recent findings on race and racism.

"When I look in the mirror now, especially given my platform, it's not good enough to say," Okay, I'm not a racist, "" he said. "I think in the last six, seven years that has shown that that is not enough. There has to be a change in our culture. I think that getting attention as we did is a good way to do it."

COACH ROOM

Astros: DH Aledmys Díaz left after the fifth inning with groin discomfort. … DH Yordan Alvarez, the 2019 American League Rookie of the Year, and right-hander Jose Urquidy were cleared for baseball activities on Friday and will report to the team's alternative training location in Corpus Christi, Texas. Neither player practiced with the team during camp and both were placed on the disabled list on July 12 for undisclosed reasons.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Houston RHP Lance McCullers will make its first start since 2018 after missing last season after Tommy John's surgery when the series continues on Saturday. He will be opposed by the Seattle RHP Taijuan Walker, who appeared in just one game last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018.