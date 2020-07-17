Dutch city breaks ties with Polish twins over & # 39; LGBT-free zone & # 39;

Nieuwegein, a city near Utrecht in central Holland, released a statement announcing the immediate end of its friendly relationship with the Polish city of Pulawy on Wednesday.

The Nieuwegein Municipal Council asked the municipal executive council to cut ties on July 13 after learning of recent reports on the treatment of members of the LGBT community in Pulawy.

"At Nieuwegein, everyone can be who they are, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender, religion or ethnicity," said Council Member Marieke Schouten.

Nieuwegein's council learned of Pulawy's statement in January, the statement said, and sent a letter to his counterpart in the spring to express his concern. However, local authorities in Pulawy did not respond, the statement added.

"For the city council and the university, it is enough," says the statement.

"A friendship between cities is precisely what should lead to dialogue on these issues. It is a pity that Pulawy does not want a conversation," said Schouten.

"I am pleased that the city council draws a clear line and, therefore, is clearly in favor of inclusion."

CNN has attempted to contact local authorities in Pulawy for comment.

While Polish attitudes towards homosexuality are slowly progressing, same-sex marriage is not legal and the overwhelmingly Catholic country remains one of the most conservative and restrictive in Europe for LGBTQ people.

In July 2019, the right-wing news magazine Gazeta Polska announced plans to distribute stickers proclaiming an "LGBT-free zone" to its readers.

The stickers featured an image of a black cross on a Pride flag along with the inflammatory catchphrase.

Since then, these areas have been declared in several cities in Poland, according to the International Observatory for Human Rights.

"Since last year, a third of Polish cities, supposedly a larger area than Hungary, have declared themselves & # 39; free from LGBTI ideology & # 39 ;, with an increase in LGBTI people who want to go to nations with a relatively safer situation, "The organization wrote in March.

And the country's current president, Andrzej Duda, won another term on July 13 after speaking out against LGBTQ rights in the election campaign.

Duda, backed by the ruling Nationalist Law and Justice Party (PiS), at one point described LGBTQ rights as an "ideology" worse than communism in the Soviet era.

During the campaign, Duda sought to mobilize his more conservative, largely rural base, with appeals to traditional Catholic values ​​and a promise to uphold popular social welfare policies, such as a child allowance and a lower pension age.