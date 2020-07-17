Dutch museum opens exhibition of communicable diseases after coronavirus delay

As the world grapples with the furious spread of COVID-19, a museum in the Dutch city of Leiden opened an exhibition on communicable diseases after a long delay caused by the pandemic.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander, who isolated himself with his wife and three daughters as a precaution after returning from Austria in March, opened the "Contagious!" Exhibition on Thursday at the Rijksmuseum Boerhaave.

The exhibition highlights a variety of different infectious diseases, including bubonic plague, smallpox, and AIDS. Organizers even added references to COVID-19.

One piece on display is a doll wearing a replica of a plague doctor's long robe and an elaborate face mask with a long beak filled with aromatic spices to protect against infection; Next to that piece is another mannequin in a blue medical gown, plastic glasses, mask, and disposable gloves.

Some of the historical artifacts on display are due more to superstition than science: A silver onyx rattle complete with bells and whistle was believed to protect babies from disease and accident.

Museum director Amito Haarhuis said the timing of the exhibition and the pandemic were a coincidence that underscored the importance of the subject.

"We had already thought that we wanted to warn about a new unknown disease," he told The Associated Press. "No one knows where it will break out or when, but we do know, we have learned from history that there will always be a new disease." And we wanted to warn you, and suddenly we don't need it. We did not have to warn more because there was an outbreak. "

The exhibition was due to open on April 15, but the museum shelved it in March when the government introduced blocking restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Associated Press contributed to this report.