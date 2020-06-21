Dutch police detain 400 people after protests over coronavirus restrictions

THE HAGUE – Police in The Hague said they detained some 400 people on Sunday after protesters refused to abandon a protest against the Dutch government's social distancing measures implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Several thousand protesters had gathered in the Malieveld area in The Hague, near the seat of the Dutch government, despite the fact that the demonstration had been banned by the municipality.

"We have detained some 400 people today. A large number of them have been released since then, ”police said on Twitter.

Authorities had allowed a brief afternoon protest to take place before asking protesters to leave.

Protesters wore T-shirts that read "Stop the Bull Run" and carried banners demanding that the Dutch maintain a distance of 1.5 meters (5 feet) from each other.

Police finally ended the demonstration and detained a group of 400 people who refused to leave.

The Hague Mayor Johan Remkes said the demonstration was banned because authorities had information that "rioters" from all over the Netherlands, including groups of well-known soccer hooligans, were planning to descend on The Hague.

"This has nothing to do with protesting or the right to freedom of expression. This group was deliberately trying to disturb public order, "Remkes said in a statement.