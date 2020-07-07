Dutch police discover & # 39; torture chamber & # 39 ;, makeshift prison; 6 arrested

Six men were arrested after Dutch police discovered shipping containers that had been converted to a makeshift prison and a soundproof "torture chamber" complete with a dentist's chair, tools, including pliers and scalpels, and handcuffs, an official announced Tuesday. high ranking.

Authorities said police carried out the raid before the torture chamber could be used and alerted possible victims, who went into hiding.

The creepy discovery was made last month by agents investigating clues generated by data from encrypted phones used by criminals. The communications network was recently deciphered by the French police.

Detectives in Britain and the Netherlands have already arrested hundreds of suspects based on the encrypted messages.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tuesday's announcement offered a chilling glimpse of the increasingly violent Dutch criminal underworld, which is involved in large-scale drug production and trafficking.

Dutch police said last week that their investigations, codenamed 26Lemont, based on millions of messages from EncroChat phones, had led to the arrest of more than 100 suspects and the seizure of more than 17,600 pounds of cocaine and 2,600 pounds of methamphetamine as well as the dismantling of 19 synthetic drug laboratories and the seizure of dozens of firearms.

On June 22, Dutch national police officers arrested six men on suspicion of crimes, including the preparation of kidnappings and serious assaults.

Detectives also discovered the seven shipping containers converted to a warehouse in Wouwse Plantage, a small town in the south-west of the Netherlands near the border with Belgium, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

They were alerted by messages from an EncroChat phone, including photos of the container and the dentist's chair with belts attached to the armrests and feet.

The messages called the warehouse the "treatment room" and the "ebi", a reference to a high-security Dutch prison.

The messages also revealed identities of possible victims, who were warned and hid, police said.

The video released by the police showed a heavily armed arrest team opening a door in the warehouse and uncovering the makeshift prison.

Another armed team detained a suspect in Rotterdam.

"Six of the containers were meant to be cells where people could be tied up and one container was a torture chamber," said Andy Kraag, head of the National Police Investigation Service, in a video released by the police, and added that the police operation "prevented a series of violent crimes."

A search of the containers found bags containing tools, including hedge trimmers, scalpels, and pliers.

The tools "were probably meant to torture victims or at least put them under pressure," the police statement said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In searches of other properties, including the one police described as a base for criminals near the port city of Rotterdam, officers found police uniforms and armor, stolen vehicles, 25 firearms, and drugs.

An Amsterdam court ordered that the six suspects be detained for 90 days while investigations continue.

"This is a great result of 26Lemont's research," said Kraag. "And believe me, many more results will follow."

Associated Press contributed to this report.