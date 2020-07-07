Dutch police find secret container torture site on Dutch-Belgian border





Officers raided the site at Wouwse Plantage on the Dutch-Belgian border on June 22, arresting six men suspected of kidnapping and hostage-taking.

They found six shipping containers that had become what are believed to be "prison cells," as well as a cache of weapons including pruning shears and pruning shears.

"In each of the cells, handcuffs were placed on the ceiling and floor, so that someone standing with their arms raised could be chained," the statement said. "The rooms were finished with soundproofing panels and insulating aluminum foil."

One of the units also contained a dental chair, with foot and arm straps. "The marine container with the dental chair contained bags with objects that were supposedly intended to torture or at least put pressure on the victims," ​​the statement added.