Dutch police find secret container torture site on Dutch-Belgian border

They found six shipping containers that had become what are believed to be "prison cells," as well as a cache of weapons including pruning shears and pruning shears.
"In each of the cells, handcuffs were placed on the ceiling and floor, so that someone standing with their arms raised could be chained," the statement said. "The rooms were finished with soundproofing panels and insulating aluminum foil."
One of the units also contained a dental chair, with foot and arm straps. "The marine container with the dental chair contained bags with objects that were supposedly intended to torture or at least put pressure on the victims," the statement added.
"The police found, among other things, pruning shears, clippers, a chainsaw, scalpels, pliers, additional handcuffs, finger cuffs, tape, balaclava, and black cotton bags that can be thrown over the head. During a Searching a house in Rotterdam, 24 kilos of MDMA were also found. "
The containers were also equipped with cameras for remote monitoring.
Officers also found three stolen delivery vans, two BMWs, seven pistols, and a Chinese variant of the AK-47. "In total, 25 weapons were found with the suspects," said the National Prosecutor's Office.
Authorities say the investigation began in April, during which officers were able to access an encrypted chat network, EncroChat, to track the group's movements and plans. "From this it could be deduced who the intended victims were," the statement said.
"They were warned by the police and hid elsewhere. As a result, and thanks to ongoing CCTV surveillance in and near the warehouse, planned kidnappings, hostage-taking and other serious violent crimes were prevented."
The discovery of the containers followed a series of successful UK and European police raids based on information from the network, which saw hundreds arrested and over 27 tonnes of drugs seized in the UK and the Netherlands.
The six men who were arrested in connection with the apparent torture site are all from the Netherlands. An Amsterdam court on Monday ordered his detention for 90 days.