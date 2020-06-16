Duterte's war on the press in the Philippines could provide a model for Hong Kong and beyond

"Just because you are a journalist you are not exempt from murder, if you are a son of a bitch," Duterte said. "Freedom of expression cannot help you if you have done something wrong."

Speaking to CNN after the verdict, Ressa said, "I think this is an existential moment for journalism here in the Philippines. We are about to look down and on the verge of losing our democracy, given all that is happening."

In his battle against the Duterte government, Ressa has become an icon for press freedom in Asia. However, his case can serve to inspire not only ambitious journalists, but also governments seeking to govern them.

In particular, Duterte's murmur of the press in the Philippines could present a model for authorities in Hong Kong, where a new national security law will be imposed in the coming weeks, creating a series of new crimes that many fear will inspire both of them. self-censorship and new prosecutions against the media.

Lawfare in action

While the term "law" has its roots in international relations, the term has been applied to the use of legal mechanisms to prosecute any target, whether domestic or foreign, either by imprisoning them for spurious charges, imposing heavy fines, or simply tying them up. with endless court cases that undermine time and resources.

Such tactics are often used against activists and politicians, but the press has increasingly become a target in much of Asia, particularly as the Internet has expanded the reach of online opposition in many previously controlled societies. In such countries, journalists often operate on the edge of legality, protected only by the unspoken, and often not legally codified, belief in the importance of press freedom.

Ressa, speaking about the Philippines, said the judiciary has become "complicit in this insidious campaign, and it really is death by a thousand cuts. The ultimate goal is to silence independent journalism and silence press freedom."

In Singapore, officials have used a new "fake news" law to challenge critical comments online, while Cambodia has launched a sustained legal crackdown in the independent media. Meanwhile, in Thailand, Brunei and Fiji, new laws creating broad offenses around online content have created a huge chilling effect according to press freedom watchdogs. Journalists in Myanmar have also been jailed under the country's Official Secrets Act for reporting on the Rohingya crackdown.

Writing about the use of the law against opposition figures in Hong Kong, Antony Dapiran, a city-based lawyer, said the tactic allows authorities "to pay attention to Hong Kong's rule of law, universally recognized as an important core value of Hong Kong, while using that same legal system to control dissent. "

While city authorities have made extensive use of a far-reaching colonial law and order law to persecute protest leaders and activists, they have also introduced a number of new crimes, including a ban on the masks (which was eventually revoked), a court order against the publication of information about police officers, criminalizing the insult to the Chinese national anthem and the national security law.

That law could overwhelm the government's legal arsenal against its critics, including the media. While officials claim its effect would be limited, a similar law in China has been widely used against writers and journalists, such as against the Uighur intellectual Ilham Tohti, who was imprisoned for life on charges of separatism, or journalist Gao Yu, who received seven one-year prison terms for "illegally providing state secrets to foreign entities." She was accused of releasing an internal party document in 2013 to a Chinese-language news organization abroad.

Media under fire

Hong Kong is the only place under the control of the Communist Party of China with a truly free press, but journalists have long complained of intimidation, self-censorship, and harassment if they report too aggressively about the local government or Beijing.

In its most recent report on press freedom in the city, the Hong Kong Association of Journalists recorded the largest decline in perceptions of media freedoms since the survey began in 2013. Of the 300 journalists surveyed, 95 % said press freedom in Hong Kong had worsened. compared to a year ago. Up to 33% of the journalists who responded said that the editors had "lobbied them to abandon or reduce reporting on Hong Kong independence," a key objective of the new national security bill.

"If Beijing succeeds in imposing this national security law, Hong Kong residents will no longer be able to consider press freedom and the safety of journalists as guaranteed," Cédric Alviani, head of the RSF office in East Asia, said in a statement. . "National security is the pretext that the Chinese authorities use most frequently to justify the imprisonment of journalists in conditions that pose a threat to their lives, even imposing a life sentence."

In February, Jimmy Lai, editor of Apple Daily, the city's most widely read and fiercely anti-government newspaper, was arrested on charges related to last year's protests. The newspaper has long complained that Beijing and pro-government figures in Hong Kong have pressured companies not to advertise with it. Both issues are unrelated to the new law, but many fear that Apple Daily may be a target, given its vocal support for the city's opposition movement.

Last month, the government ordered a "thorough review" of RTHK, the city's public broadcaster, in the wake of a satirical show taken off the air for insulting the police. A prominent pro-Beijing lawmaker has called for the station, which has a strong reputation for independence, to become a "government spokesperson."

Many hope the new law will promote these trends, emboldening lawmakers who want to see the press slow down and anti-government voices being cut.

Tom Grundy, editor-in-chief of the Hong Kong Free Press, an English-language digital media, predicted that the national security law could be used to "stifle criticism."

"The media, impartial as they may be, may be in the line of fire," Grundy said. "In addition to the potential for direct censorship, we expect more mundane pressures from the press such as bureaucratic scrutiny, funding polls, advertising boycotts and, as in the (Ressa) case, frivolous and opportunistic legal cases."