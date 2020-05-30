DVT coagulates strike seriously ill patients COVID-19





FRIDAY, May 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) – In a small French study, three-quarters of all COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care experienced a dangerous blood clot in the leg that can travel to the lungs and potentially cause death

Known as a DVT, the condition first gained notoriety as the so-called "economy class syndrome," when passengers on long-distance flights developed them after sitting for too long. But clots can be life-threatening, and the frequency with which they show in COVID-19 patients is cause for alarm, experts say.

The new findings "were quite surprising," said Dr. Maja Zaric, an American cardiologist who was not related to the French study.

"Sixty-five percent of all admitted patients had evidence of DVT in the lower extremities upon admission, and two days later that percentage increased to 79%," said Zaric, a heart specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

She and French researchers said the findings support rapid testing of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19 for signs of risk of clotting and the use of anticoagulant medications in patients considered to be at risk.

One of the unexpected and troubling features of COVID-19 has been its effect on clotting and the consequent increased risk of stroke, even among younger patients. According to Zaric, what drives the increase in blood "adherence" is unclear: it could be a by-product of an inflammatory "storm" caused by coronavirus infection, or some abnormality in the function of the walls that line the vessels blood.

The new research was led by Dr. Tristan Morichau-Beauchant, specialist in intensive care units (ICU) at the Center for Northern Cardiology in Saint-Denis, France. The study focused on 34 consecutive COVID-19 patients admitted to the center for intensive care between mid-March and early April.

All patients received anticoagulants on admission, and doctors also ordered ultrasounds of the legs, taken on admission and then again 48 hours later.

Blood tests were also taken, looking for a key clotting risk marker called D-dimer, from each patient.

"D-dimer is a by-product of clot activity," Zaric explained, "and is often used as a" screening "test to exclude the possibility of DVT or pulmonary embolism (pulmonary clot). "

The team found extremely high rates of DVT: More than three-quarters of the patients developed a clot in the leg. In some cases, the clots did not form until two days after admission to the hospital, French researchers said.

"Such a high prevalence of DVT in critically ill patients is truly staggering despite the fact that all patients have received regular DVT (preventive medications) prior to admission to the ICU," said Zaric.

Morichau-Beauchant and colleagues noted that, as is common in severely ill COVID-19 patients, many had pre-existing medical problems. Almost half (44%) had diabetes, more than a third (38%) had high blood pressure, and many were obese.

Because D-dimer blood levels were high, indicating a risk of clotting, the results for these patients "could improve with early detection and rapid initiation of anticoagulant (anticoagulant) therapy," the French team said.

Zaric agreed. "While we should continue with all available antiviral and anti-inflammatory therapies and respiratory support for those admitted with COVID-19, it appears that we should also monitor trends in inflammatory markers, and particularly D-dimer levels," she said.

Early use of blood-thinning medications in those at risk is also imperative, Zaric said, and should be continued even after patients have been discharged from hospital care.

"At our institution, we have been implementing recommendations to discharge those with high levels of D-dimer into a short-term anticoagulation course of four to six weeks, even if evidence of DVT or pulmonary embolism cannot be demonstrated, provided when there is a clinic nearby and the image monitoring can be established as an outpatient, "he explained.

The new study was published online May 29 on the JAMA Network Open.

