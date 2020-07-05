Dwayne & # 39; The Rock & # 39; Johnson becomes the highest paid celebrity on Instagram

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has dethroned Kylie Jenner as the highest-paid celebrity on Instagram.

According to social media marketing company Hopper HQ, the 48-year-old Johnson can charge advertisers approximately $ 1,015,000 for a sponsored post.

Last year, the BBC reported that Jenner, 22, made approximately $ 1.2 million in a sponsored post.

As of publication, Johnson has 189 million followers, while Jenner has 183 million.

Hopper HQ began publishing a list of the highest-earning stars in 2017 after speaking with celebrities and internet personalities, known as influencers, to determine how much they were paid, as well as speaking to advertisers to estimate how much they could charge for a publication.

Exact amounts are often not known due to relative secrecy between sellers and influencers.

Jenner is now at number two with an estimated $ 986,000 per post.

Also on this year's list were professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, who charged about $ 889,000 per post, and Jenner's sister Kim Kardashian, who could charge $ 858,000. Ariana Grande completes the top five, charging around $ 853,000.

It's been a profitable year for the "Jumanji: The Next Level" star, who was also named the highest-paid actor in Hollywood in 2019 by Forbes.