Dwayne & # 39; The Rock & # 39; Johnson says he was considered for Willy Wonka in & # 39; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory & # 39;

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said he was once in the race to take fans to a world of pure imagination like Willy Wonka.

The "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" star shared an interesting piece of show business history on Instagram on Sunday, along with a famous clip from the 1971 film "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory."

In the caption, the 48-year-old actor said he was about to introduce his "babies" to one of his "(favorite) movies of all time." He joked that while the little ones loved the movie, they now expect it to "deliver a room full of chocolate and candy."

The film eventually became "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," which was released in 2005, starring Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka and directed by Tim Burton.

"A bit of a cool story: In the early 2000s, iconic director Tim Burton had reckoned he would play Willy Wonka as his remake, 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'," Johnson explained. . "I remember thinking & # 39; HOLY S – T, IM IN & # 39;".

The star noted that at the time, he was still a relative relative to acting with little evidence of box office success.

Instead, the role was played by Depp, now 57, whom Johnson noted was "the biggest star in the world" when the film was made.

"The rest was history. And in the future I went," he said. "The fact that Tim even considered me (although I'm sure he considered it for all 7 seconds 🙂 sure meant a lot to me as I was going into business with no idea what the future had in store" .

The "Baywatch" star concluded by saying that "he would always raise a glass for dreams that don't come true."

"… Sometimes they are the best thing that ever happened," he said.

The caption was capped with the hashtag "#BigBrownBaldTattooedWonka".

While Johnson did not end up starring in the photo, other prominent industry figures such as Helena Bonham Carter, Christopher Lee, AnnaSophia Robb and Missi Pyle appeared in the film.

According to IMDb, Johnson's first role not associated with WWE or USWA was a brief appearance on "That & # 39; 70s Show" before playing small roles in "The Net" and "Star Trek: Voyager".

He made his film debut with "The Mummy Returns" from 2001 and directed the movie "The Scorpion King" the following year.

Since then, she has become one of the most recognizable and bankable stars in Hollywood, joining the "Fast and Furious" franchise, voicing "Moana" and starring in the HBO series "Ballers."