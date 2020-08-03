Dwayne & # 39; The Rock & # 39; Johnson says the Netflix movie & # 39; Red Notice & # 39; will continue to roll in a & # 39; quarantined bubble & # 39;

Johnson's team, Seven Bucks Production and Netflix are working together to provide a "quarantined bubble" for the filmmakers and the team, the actor said Saturday in a message and video posted to his Instagram account.
Johnson shared that he is receiving advice from the NBA on how to create a safe bubble for his production team.
"They have been great in terms of sharing with us what has been effective with their bubble," Johnson said. "And we can implement that in our bubble."
He also acknowledged that the way back to work will be "difficult." "There is no plan here, we are in the beta phase every step of the way," Johnson said.
CNN has reached out to Netflix and the NBA for comment.
Johnson did not share any details in his Instagram post about how long people are expected to work and live in the quarantined bubble.