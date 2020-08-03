Dwayne & # 39; The Rock & # 39; Johnson says the Netflix movie & # 39; Red Notice & # 39; will continue to roll in a & # 39; quarantined bubble & # 39;







Johnson's team, Seven Bucks Production and Netflix are working together to provide a "quarantined bubble" for the filmmakers and the team, the actor said Saturday in a message and video posted to his Instagram account.

On Thursday, the NBA season restarted after the league created a closed environment for its teams in Orlando, often referred to as a "bubble," in which participants live, practice, and play all the games that CNN reported. previously.

Johnson shared that he is receiving advice from the NBA on how to create a safe bubble for his production team.

"They have been great in terms of sharing with us what has been effective with their bubble," Johnson said. "And we can implement that in our bubble."