Dwayne & # 39; The Rock & # 39; Johnson seems to criticize Trump's lack of leadership amid protests: "Where are you?"

Dwayne The Rock Johnson apparently hit Donald trump in a passionate video commenting on ongoing protests in the United States caused by the death of George Floyd.

The 48-year-old movie star joined the A lot of actors who protest or speak In support of the black community in the United States after Floyd's death, a national conversation was started about police brutality that turned violent in some parts of the country. Since then, President Trump has responded with calls to renew "law and order" by instructing state governments to display more police.

Johnson took to instagram on wednesday Where he shared a video of approximately 8 and a half minutes in which he made an emotional speech calling on the president to step forward and lead with compassion, although he did not mention Trump by name.

"Where are you? Where is our leader right now? Right now, when our country is on its knees, pleading, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, sore, pleading and pleading with outstretched arms just to be heard," he says. . "Where are you? Where is our compassionate leader who is going to step forward into our country who is kneeling down and reaching out and saying ‘You stand up. Stand up with me Stand up with me, because I have you. I have you. I have you, I listen to you, I am listening to you and you have my word that I will do everything in my power, until the day of my death, until my last breath to do everything possible to create the change that is necessary, to normalize equality because black lives are important. "

The star continued to encourage people to stop saying "all lives matter" and begin to understand the rallying cry "black lives matter."

“Of course, all lives matter, each and every one. All lives matter because we as Americans believe in inclusion, we believe in acceptance, we believe in human rights, we believe in equality for all, "Johnson explained. "That is what we believe in, so of course all lives matter, but right now, at this decisive and explosive moment that defines our country on our knees, the floorboards of our country are going crazy in this moment, we should say the words "black lives matter".

The star denounced the use of military force against protesters, arguing that treating the moment with compassion would produce more positive long-term results.

“There is a military force that has been deployed on our own people. Looters? Yes. Criminals? Absolutely. But our protesters who are begging and pleading, our protesters who are suffering … You know you would be surprised how people in pain would respond when you tell them 'I care about you'. When you say 'I'm listening to you'. You'd be amazed at how people would respond, how Americans would respond. "

The star concluded by calling once again for the United States leader to stand up before urging citizens to take the lead in their own hands if the president continues to demonstrate a combative response to the protests.

"So as we continue to wait for that leader to emerge … I would recommend to all of you that we must become the leaders we are looking for. We can become our own leaders because we are doing it now. We are doing it now," he said. "We must become the leaders we are looking for. I will ask once again … Where are you? Where is that compassionate leader who steps forward and takes responsibility for his country and for all the people in our country? Where are you? Because, I tell you what, we are here, we are all here. We are all here And the process of change has already begun. "

He concluded his extensive video saying: “You can feel it throughout our country, the change is happening. It will take time. We are going to be beaten, we are going to take our packages, there is going to be blood, but the process of change has already begun. You guys stay strong. We have this. "