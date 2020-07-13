Dwayne Haskins Jr. of Washington praises team for retiring

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. praised the organization by announcing that the team's name would change after 87 years.

Haskins, who is entering his second season with the team, tweeted Monday that he was looking forward to the future.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS REMOVE TEAM NAME, LOGO; NO REPLACEMENT ANNOUNCED

"As a child who grew up on the dmv, it will always be #HTTR but looking forward to the future," he wrote.

The team had carried the name as it was still playing home games in Boston in 1933. The franchise announced the removal of the name in a statement Monday, but did not announce its replacement.

“On July 3, we announced the start of a comprehensive review of the team name. That review has started in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community informed of our thinking as we go, ”the team said.

"Today we announce that we will remove the Redskins name and logo at the conclusion of this review.

"Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely together to develop a new name and design approach that enhances the position of our proud and rich tradition franchise and inspires our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years."

FEDEX THREATS TO REMOVE SIGNALING FROM REDSKINS STADIUM UNLESS TEAM NAME CHANGES: REPORT

Washington had come under fire for the term Redskins in recent weeks, and FedEx publicly requested that the team change its name. The company reportedly threatened to remove the signage from the stadium as well if the team failed to make the modification at the end of the 2020 season.

Renowned retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target, as well as Nike and Dick’s Sporting Goods, removed Redskins merchandise from their websites last week.

Also last week, ESPN reported that the team had made the decision to remove Native American images from their logo.

The recent national focus on race relations, sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, brought new scrutiny to the team's name. It was then that the Redskins said they would carry out a "thorough review" of the team's name.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

The team also hopes to build a new stadium and return within the DC city limits.