Dwayne Haskins of the Redskins throws his support for this name if the team decides to change

The Washington Redskins said Friday they would carry out a "thorough review" of his name and would consider possibly changing it for racial overtones.

As fans brainstormed what the name might look like, Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins promoted his own favorite name from the dozens mentioned on social media.

"I like redtails," Haskins tweeted.

Then he clarified: "That is if we have to change the name. Now my mentions.

Many people who floated the Red Tails nickname have said the team should use it to honor Tuskegee airmen. Tuskegee Airmen were a group of African American and Caribbean fighter pilots who were part of the US Army Air Forces during World War II. Tuskegee Airmen were the first African American military pilots in the US Armed Forces, their nicknames were Red Tails.

The name was also among fan favorites on social media.

The Redskins released a statement about their name change on Friday.

“In light of recent events in our country and comments from our community, the Washington Redskins announce that the team will undergo a thorough review of the team name. The review formalizes the initial discussions the team has had with the league in recent events. "

Team owner Daniel Snyder also commented on the matter.

"This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise, but also the contributions of our alumni, the organization, the sponsors, the National Football League, and the local community that is proud to represent on and off the field. "

The franchise came under scrutiny last week, as it was revealed that the team is reportedly prohibited from seeking a move from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in Washington unless the team changes its name.

A day later, FedEx formally requested the Redskins to change their name. FedEx is a corporate sponsor of the Redskins and the NFL. Later Nike would remove the Redskins team from their online store and Pepsi would do the same and ask the team to change its name as well.

Snyder has been adamant about not changing the team name.