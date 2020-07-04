Dwayne Haskins supports Red Tails

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins prefers the Redskins to change their name.

"I like red tails," the sophomore quarterback tweeted on Friday.

"That's if we have to change the name. Now my mentions," Haskins wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Under pressure from fans and sponsors, the Redskins are expected to change their nickname to the term that many consider a racist insult against Native Americans. The team said Friday that it was undergoing a "thorough review" of the team's name, a big step for the organization whose owner Dan Snyder said in 2013 that it "would never" change the team's name.

The nickname "Red Tails" has become a popular choice on social media and a possible logo design won an award in an unofficial fan contest a few years ago, as people have been asking the franchise to change the name for years.

The Red Tails were a group of Tuskegee Airman, all-black fighter pilots during World War II, before the legal unbundling of the military, who painted the back of their planes. The team has indicated that it would like to honor the military with its next name.

The franchise eventually decided to search for the team's name only after FedEx, the sponsor of its soccer stadium's name, specifically asked for a name change. In addition, Nike released the team's merchandise for sale from its website.

"We have communicated to the team in Washington our request to change the name of the team," the FedEx statement read.