Dwayne Johnson makes powerful claim for leadership

The actor stated in a video post on his social media channels that the United States is "crippled" and "kneeling begging to be heard and asking for a change."

The video message that was released early Thursday has garnered more than 7 million views.

Johnson continues asking: "Where is our compassionate leader who is going to step forward to our country who is kneeling down and reaches out a hand and says, 'Get up, stop with me because I have you. I hear you, I am listening to you. And you have my word that I will do everything in my power, until the day of my death, my last breath, to do everything possible to create the change that is needed, to normalize equality, because Black Lives Matter. " Where are you?"

Along with the video he wrote in the caption, "Because we are all here. Perhaps one day that galvanizing leader will emerge. Either way, the process of change has already begun."

Johnson is one of the many voices in Hollywood calling for change and action from his fans and political leaders. Jay-Z took out full pages in newspapers to honor Floyd this week.
Wednesday was announced that the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee to George Floyd's neck was charged with second-degree murder, and the other three officers at the scene are accused of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.



