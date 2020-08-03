Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is part of the team that buys XFL

Alpha filed for bankruptcy in April after ending the XFL season early due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
But even though the XFL didn't score a financial or qualifying touchdown at the time, some fans still hoped for a new soccer league that could challenge the NFL.
That spurred the decision to launch the second iteration of the XFL earlier this year, with eight teams, a shorter game clock, and new rules designed to speed up the game and make it safer at a time when the NFL has come under fire. by player's concussion rash.
Johnson's decision to join a group to buy the XFL was "deeply rooted in two things: my passion for the game and my desire to always care for fans," according to a statement.
He added that he hopes "to create something special for the players, the fans and everyone involved for the love of football."
A bankruptcy court still needs to approve the deal at a hearing on August 7. If that happens, the purchase must be completed by the end of the month.
Johnson has partnered with Dany Garcia, a movie and film producer who was married to Johnson for more than 10 years before their divorce in 2007, as well as RedBird Capital, a company founded by former Goldman Sachs partner Gerry Cardinale.
Garcia and Johnson co-founded Seven Bucks Productions and appears as a producer on several of Johnson's biggest hits, including "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the Jumanji" sequel "The Next Level"; "Rampage", "Fast and Furious Gifts: Hobbs and Shaw" and the HBO sports comedy "Ballers". (HBO, like CNN, is owned by AT&T's WarnerMedia unit.)
"Sports and entertainment are the foundations of the businesses I have built," Garcia said in the statement. "Combining our expertise combined with our commitment to delivering exciting and inspiring unique content, has focused us on developing the XFL brand into a multimedia experience that our athletes, partners and fans will proudly embrace and love."
There was no mention in the press release of when the XFL could return to the grid. The NFL is still on track to kick off its next season this fall, despite concerns about the coronavirus.
But each time the XFL returns, Johnson and Garcia will benefit from working with RedBird, who has significant experience in the world of sports.
RedBird recently requested an initial public offering of a so-called blank check firm called the RedBall Acquisition to raise money to buy sports assets and make them public. This special-purpose acquisition corporation is co-chaired by Cardinale and Billy Beane, the Oakland Athletics executive who was portrayed by Brad Pitt in the film version of Michael Lewis' book "Moneyball."