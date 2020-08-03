Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is part of the team that buys XFL





A former WWE wrestling star Johnson who has since become one of Hollywood's most profitable action heroes, the partners are buying the XFL assets of Alpha Entertainment, a private company founded by WWE ( WWE ) President and CEO Vince McMahon.

Alpha filed for bankruptcy in April after ending the XFL season early due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was an especially bad time for the XFL, which was founded as an NFL alternative by WWE (then known as WWF) in 2000. The league played only one season in 2001, despite a partnership with co-owner NBC Sports, and The 2020 season was supposed to be his big return to action.

But even though the XFL didn't score a financial or qualifying touchdown at the time, some fans still hoped for a new soccer league that could challenge the NFL.