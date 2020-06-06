EA Play Delayed By A Week Over BLM Protests Without Mentioning Them

Electronic Arts has delayed its next EA Play event in the wake of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests, but the game's publisher didn't even mention the protests in its announcement. The United States has witnessed protests across the country lately, aiming to curb widespread racial discrimination in certain sectors of its society. The political action was initiated by the tape murder of George Floyd by a group of Minneapolis police officers, sparking peaceful protests, a reactionary wave of further police brutality, and now riots.

While some brands have held neutral ground and declined to comment on the situation, much of the gaming industry has supported racial equity in the US. USA Most notable was the generous contribution from The Pokemon Company, which pledged to donate $ 100,000 each to NAACP and BLM. Similarly, fans around the world have been waiting for the PS5's early reveal, but Sony decided to postpone the incident to make sure the focus doesn't drift from the humanitarian issues in question. Certain brands also faced their fair share of criticism. Rockstar decided to take down temporarily GTA Online& # 39; s and Red Dead onlineServers during George Floyd's funeral, sparking a backlash from the community that Rockstar has not donated money despite it being notoriously high GTA Online Profits

In a tweet EA officially announced that it will delay its annual EA Play exhibition event to ensure that "more important voices are heard. "The event was postponed to June 18, 2020 and will begin at 4 pm PDT. While it is already annualized for some summer seasons at this time, this year's EA Play is being planned to showcase the publisher's games that They could not be revealed at E3 2020 due to the cancellation of the event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The most surprising aspect of the ad is that the protest is not mentioned at all, just a vague implication of it. Electronic Arts seems to be following in the footsteps of some other particularly cynical brands, like Blizzard. The publisher and publicly slandered conglomerate Activision Blizzard was called in for similar reasons, as he tweeted in support of the BLM protests when he called for mysterious silence during last year's Honk Kong protests and even banned players in support of independence. Hong Kong to make sure it does not bother Chinese players or anger Chinese authoritarian government.

EA delaying EA Play Not to mention the protests is a mere reflection of the fact that several of these brands are predominantly self-centered and likely only to delay their own events to ensure that their ads are not lost on the biggest news, not to support the cause. Even if he had chosen not to provide any kind of monetary aid, he could at least have urged people to support the BLM cause, raising awareness of the widespread problems among his mass audience. In movements like these, simply calling things as they are and being a real ally is crucial. If people are aware, they can change their perspective and behavior, and that's more than half the battle.

