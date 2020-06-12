EA Sports in-game with Premier League and La Liga

When EA Sports introduced its lifelong catchphrase, "It's in the game," no one thought it would apply to what was literally happening on the field.

But in another twist due to the coronavirus pandemic, the video game company is playing a role in the return of two of Europe's top soccer leagues.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Electronic Arts will provide noise to the crowd for La Liga de España and the Premier League of England, which the company has brought together over the years for its FIFA Soccer franchise.

The use of captured audio for a video game is another new wrinkle in a sports landscape in reverse of the pandemic.

“This is definitely not a situation where no one has thought to show our library. Hopefully, the important thing is that it improves the experience for someone watching a game, "said EA audio artist Paul Boechler.

Fans tested the audio provided by EA on Thursday when La Liga resumed with Sevilla's 2-0 victory over Real Betis. The Premier League will return on Wednesday.

Pierre Moossa, the coordinating producer of NBC's Premier League coverage, said during a conference call that just a month ago he believed that the best way to cover the games was to stay authentic, even if it didn't mean crowd noise.

After watching a Bundesliga game with just the ambient noise of coaches and players, he felt flat. Starting with the second match after the German league's return on May 16, German broadcaster Sky Deutschland has provided its own audience soundtrack, using audio from the games earlier in the season.

"We believe that the public's supporters are very much the party's soundtrack. It is deeply rooted, ”said Moosaa.

Andrew Vance, producer and designer for EA Sports, said broadcasters will have more than 800 sound clips available for their respective leagues, ranging from crowd chants at Anfield during Liverpool matches to Barcelona fans at Camp Neu showing their disgust when one of his players is shown a yellow card.

"The simplest way to see it is that the sound operator will be like a DJ. It will have a mixing board and a sound board where you can press the button to react with a tackle by a visiting player or a shot by the home team, "said Vance." There's nothing simulated or generic. It's all club-specific content. You are listening to everything that has been captured by local fans. "

Boechler said leagues and their stations began reaching out to EA Sports in late April about possible use of the sound library. EA Sports began to discover the best way to shrink the library and how to make it feasible for broadcasters.

NBC Premier League announcer Arlo White will hear crowd noise in his headphones during games, which he said should help him focus more on the action rather than the feel of an empty stadium.

"It is not just a constant noise due to the sophistication of sound engineers to do this, to respond to the rhythms of the game," he said.

The only thing the Premier League will not use is virtual crowds. The League overlapped fans in the lower sections of the main stands and behind the goals, but it looked two-dimensional. There were also times when the image did not work or interfered with the main image.

For EA and fans, the use of audio is another example of how video games have continued to bridge the gap by observing the real.

"It says a lot that leagues and broadcasters come to us and see us as a valid option," said Vance.