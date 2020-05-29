EA will reportedly reveal a new Star Wars game next week

EA is reportedly preparing to reveal a new Star Wars I play next week.

That's according to Jordan Maison de Cinelinx, at least, who has been sparking a big announcement as early as next week. Responding to her own post yesterday reminding fans not to forget about a mysterious, nameless project currently underway at EA's Motive studio, Maison adds, "Oh hey, maybe you should be watching next week …" Leaving aside the validity of Maison's comments – which, for the sake of speculation, we're going to assume are accurate – what exactly fans should expect to see Star Wars‘Next video game adventure and, perhaps even more importantly, in which event will it debut?

Unfortunately, there are no concrete answers to speak at the moment, although we can already think of a probable candidate.

Click to enlarge

While confirmation of when Sony's big PlayStation 5 reveal will be made is yet to come, a number of industry insiders have unveiled June 3 as a date to take note.

If that was the case, Motive & # 39; s Star Wars The project shown here is definitely plausible, though equally questionable. EA has traditionally preferred to announce its latest and greatest games at self-managed concerts like EA Play. The event, which is usually held to coincide with E3 (in case you haven't heard, is canceled this year) is still scheduled for June 11 and would make much more sense as a stage to present a new Star Wars experience. On the other hand, it's always possible that EA is aware of the biggest exposure its products would have at the Sony conference, with the massive audience sure to tune in for a first look at the PS5.

Frustratingly, ultimately we'll just have to wait for June to come to know the truth, which means you have plenty of time to let us know what you want from a next generation. Star Wars game in the usual place below!