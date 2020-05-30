Each episode of season 4, classified (according to IMDb)

Written by Vince Gilligan, Breaking Bad, starring Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, is often considered one of the best television series of all time. The crime drama is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in which two completely normal men become the most wanted criminals by making methamphetamine.

The show's fourth season was released in 2011, after the events of a hectic season 3 finale that saw Walter White and Jesse Pinkman at the crossroads, thanks to Gale Boetticher's latest shot. With Gustavo Fring circling their lives, Walt and Jesse must come up with a plan to get out of this precarious situation. In this list, we are going to classify each episode of the fourth output of Breaking Bad.

13 "Open House" (8.1)

In the third episode of season 4, Skyler continues to pressure Walt to discuss the purchase of the car wash company.

Walt, still fresh from the beating he got at Mike's hands, has other problems to deal with, so Skyler turns to Saul Goodman for help. Jesse continues the parties at his house, while Marie picks up her old habit.

12 "Snub thirty-eight" (8.3)

In the second episode of season 4, Walt buys a pair of weapons as a way to keep himself and his family safe. He continues to practice his skills with a gun, while Mike deals with Victor's sudden death.

Jesse struggles with the trauma of what he did recently. Skyler pushes Walt to take advantage of a business opportunity that would benefit his family.

eleven "Cornered" (8.5)

In the sixth episode of season 4, Skyler tries to read Gale's murder between the lines, and she begins to ask disturbing questions to Walt, which he obviously doesn't like.

Walt Jr is unhappy with his father's gambling addiction, so Walt tries to repair their relationship. Also, Mike and Jesse begin to form some kind of association.

10 "Bullet Points" (8.7)

In the fourth episode of season 4, Walt and Skyler devise a plan to convince their family of money.

At dinner, they manage to tell the story, but Hank's investigation of Gale gives Walt an unwanted nostalgia. Meanwhile, Jesse doesn't seem to bear the burden of killing someone.

9 9 "Shotgun" (8.7)

In the fifth episode of season 4, Walt, very angry, goes to Los Pollos Hermanos for answers about Jesse's sudden disappearance. It is Mike who took it while they attended some of Gus's business activities.

Meanwhile, Hank tells Tim about some of his discoveries, and because he thinks Gale is Heisenberg, he decides he doesn't want anything with this case anymore.

8 "Problem Dog" (8.9)

In the seventh episode of season 4, Walt makes some business decisions about his car wash company, and then heads to Saul's office to discuss possible methods of getting rid of Gus, forever.

Jesse, who begins to recover after his death, is manipulated by Walt, in the typical way. Also, Skyler's past relationships return to haunt her.

7 7 "Error" (8.9)

In the ninth episode of season 4, Walt and Hank head to Los Pollos Hermanos again, only this time, Walt doesn't want to enter the restaurant.

Jesse still has a poisonous cigarette with him, making Walt even angrier than he already is.

6 6 "Box Cutter" (9.2)

In the first episode of season 4, Jesse is absolutely shocked to see what he has done, and will face the consequences of those actions.

Gus is absolutely livid with developments, and performs a shocking act. Meanwhile, Walt, as always, tries to discover a way of this situation. Also, Marie struggles to deal with Hank's tantrums.

5 5 "Brothers" (9.3)

In all eight episodes of Season 4, he threatens to remove Gus's Invisible Cloak, thanks to really good police work from Hank.

Walt, still eager to get rid of Gus, is continually monitored by his enemies. Saul provides Andrea with money, while Jesse cares for her and her son, Brock.

4 4 "End of time" (9.5)

In the penultimate episode of Season 4, Walt, worried about the worst, holds his gun and continues to point in the wrong direction. Walt Jr. is still unhappy with Skyler, while Jesse doesn't want Gus to do anything wrong to Walt.

Saul gives Jesse a terrifying update on Walt's family. On the other hand, Walt performs another manipulative trick on Jesse, only this time, Jesse appears to be willing to kill Gus.

3 "Health" (9.6)

In the tenth episode of season 4, it's Walt. Jr's birthday, but Walt doesn't appear, much to Skyler's surprise, as he continually worries about him.

Also, blindfolded Gus, Mike, and Jesse make their way to deal with a poster business as the day promises to spiral in the wrong direction.

2 "Tracing space" (9.7)

In the eleventh episode of season 4, Walt makes a batch of blue methamphetamine, only in the lab and, unsurprisingly, is concerned about Jesse's whereabouts.

Mike, recovered from the injuries he suffered in the last episode, stays in Mexico, while Gus and Jesse return. Skyler still has to deal with Ted, and she goes to Saul for help. Walt and Jesse have another fight.

one "Face off" (9.9)

The season 4 finale is considered one of the best endings in television history. It's a showdown that viewers have been waiting patiently for: Gustavo Fring vs. Walter White.

It is a battle between two criminal intellectual authors, and although Walt appears to be in the rear, it cannot be said with certainty that he will be defeated.

