Each Valyrian steel weapon, from the smallest to the most important, classified

When Pycelle tells Joffrey that nothing cuts like Valyrian Steel, he is serious. Valyrian Steel is much stronger than ordinary steel: lighter, stronger, and aesthetically pleasing to the eye. The average Valyrian Steel weapon is basically a role-playing weapon given life, but that's part of what gives Valyrian Steel its charm. Some of the weapons are so wacky that they can't help but be cool.

RELATED: Game of Thrones: 5 Reasons Why Season 7 Is As Bad As Season 8 (And 5 Why It's Better)

More importantly, Valyrian Steel plays an important role in game of Thrones'Universe. In both A song of ice and fire and the HBO adaptation, Valyrian Steel is a coveted treasure few possess. Naturally, there are more Valyrian Steel weapons in the books than in the show, but the ones that adapt are just as important. Stronger and lighter than normal steel, all Great Houses in game of Thrones He wants a Valyrian Steel weapon, but there are only a few.

Valyrian Steel plays an important role in the fight against the Night King's army. While Valyrian Steel shares its properties of killing White Walker with Dragonglass, the main cast would not have this information without Jon Valyrian Steel's sword, Longclaw. game of Thrones It only features a handful of Valyrian Steel weapons, but the ones that appear are just as cool as they are important.

6 6 Heartsbane

game of Thrones he had quite a bit of fun teasing Heartbane's relevance, suggesting that the ancient sword Tarly would eventually play a critical role in the Long Night. After all, Sam himself was constantly establishing himself as the only character who could realistically discover how to fight the White Walkers with Dragon Glass or Valyrian Steel.

While Heartsbane is certainly important to Sam's personal bow, the sword essentially fades into the background as soon as Sam steals the sword from his father. As Sam himself is not a swordsman, he ends up passing the sword to Jorah Mormont, who wields it until his death during the Long Night.

5 5 Widow's lament

Even if game of Thrones doesn't reinforce the importance of Ice as much as A song of ice and fire It does (Robb doesn't even ask for it back on his terms for the Lannisters on the show), it's still heartbreaking to see Tywin personally melt the Stark family's Valyrian Steel ancestral sword. It's an insult like no other, and after the events of the Red Wedding, it almost serves as a second death for the name Stark.

RELATED: Game of Thrones: 5 People Should Have Killed the Night King (and 5 Should Have Been Arya)

An overwhelmingly large blade, Ice offers Tywin enough Valyrian Steel to commission two swords: Oathkeeper and Widow’s Wail. Although Oathkeeper continues to be quite important both in the book and in the canons of the show, Widow’s Wail exists more or less in the background. The sword is initially presented to Joffrey on his wedding day, but the subsequent events of the Purple Wedding make the boy never wield the sword.

With no one to wield the Widow's Lament, Jaime Lannister ends up inheriting the Valyrian Steel sword. While the lack of his dominant sword hand prevents Jaime from using the sword as competently as he should, he is back in decent enough shape for when he strikes the Long Night, wielding the Widow's Wail to defend humanity alongside Brienne and the rest of the Northern forces.

4 4 Oath

Although Jaime Lannister is more important in the grand scheme of game of Thrones that Brienne, Widow’s Wail doesn't even compare to Brienne’s Valyrian Steel personal sword. Oathkeeper actually begins as Jaime's sword, not as the widow's lament. It is not until he sends Brienne to rescue Sansa Stark that he not only gives her the sword, but is named that in the first place.

Brienne handles Oathkeeper for the rest of the series, becoming one of the few characters in the series to constantly fight with a Valyrian Steel weapon (the other being Jon Snow). Brienne carries the sword as a representation of both her honor and affection. she feels for Jaime. While Jaime finally leaves her, Brienne comes to terms with this as evidenced by completing Jaime's entry in the White Paper.

3 Longclaw

Mormont's ancestral sword, Longclaw, was Jorah Mormont's Valyrian Steel sword before the start of the series, but she left it with her father, Jeor, before going into exile across the Narrow Sea. The sword would not be used until Jon Snow saves Jeor's life from a Wight. Recognizing Jon's tenacity and loyalty, Jeor gave the bastard Longclaw a sword that Jon saves for the rest of the series.

RELATED: Game of Thrones: 10 Interesting Facts You Should Know About Locke

Longclaw is one of the most important weapons in game of Thrones, not only because Jon Snow wields it, but because he is the first Valyrian steel weapon to kill a White Walker. Seeing Jon kill a White Walker in Hardhome for the first time is still one of the most shocking moments in the series. Longclaw is directly linked to uncovering the White Walkers' weakness and stays by Jon's side until the end.

2 Catspaw dagger

The Catspaw Dagger may not be the most important Valyrian Steel weapon in game of Thrones, but it is loaded with history and its presence had irreversible consequences in the narrative of the series. For starters, it's the dagger that was used in the assassination attempt on Bran, more or less the plot of Season 1.

From there, the origin of the Catspaw Dagger becomes a central mystery. However, by the end of the series, Arya takes possession of the dagger and turns it into a secondary weapon to accompany Needle. In the Long Night, Arya even uses the Catspaw Dagger to kill the Night King, making the role of the weapon in the story a full circle in a sense.

one Ice

The Stark Valyrian Steel claymore, Ice is the most important Valyrian Steel weapon in the series. A ceremonial sword not intended for combat, Ned uses the sword exclusively for executions. Tragically, Ice even ends up being the sword that cuts off Ned's head as a good literary return from George R.R. Martin.

While game of Thrones don't play the importance of Ice until it's too late, A song of ice and fire refers to Ice as part of the Stark family. It's an intimate connection the Starks have to their past, and Tywin melting the sword down in honor of the Lannister name is one of the vilest things he does. At the very least, both Widow’s Wail and Oathkeeper return to Winterfell to protect humanity, albeit briefly.

NEXT: Game of Thrones: Top 10 Ned Stark Quotes



next

10 things you didn't know about Ed O & # 39; Neill





