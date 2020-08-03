Eagles coach Doug Pederson tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced Sunday.

The Super Bowl-winning coach told his players the news during an unscheduled team meeting Sunday after a second positive test, according to ESPN.

"Pederson is asymptomatic and fine," the Eagles said in a statement. "It is currently in quarantine and in

communication with the medical staff of the team. The organization follows the protocols established by the NFL and the NFLPA. Anyone in close contact with Pederson at our facility has been notified and will continue daily testing.

procedures and compliance with all protocols before returning to the facility. "

Pederson, 52, is believed to have contracted the virus outside of Eagles' facility, according to ESPN. You will have to record multiple negative tests before you can return to work.

Pederson is the second NFL coach to test positive for coronavirus, after recovered Saints coach Sean Payton, but he is the first to do so since the teams began meeting for training camp. The Eagles are slated to open the regular season Sept. 13 against the Washington soccer team.