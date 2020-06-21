Eagles' Dallas Goedert was beaten at the restaurant during dinner with the family, video shows

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was attacked at a South Dakota restaurant Friday night while dining with his family, according to NJ.com. A video showed that Goedert was beaten without provocation.

Goedert was rushed to the hospital for further evaluation, but appeared to be fine and was not injured by the altercation. Police were called to the scene, and one person was reportedly arrested.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter shared a video on Twitter of the attack.

Goedert, a South Dakota native who played college football in the state of South Dakota, is entering his third season with the Eagles, and in 2019 he had the best season of his career. Goedert fell with 58 career high catches for 607 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

He's the No. 2 tight end in an offense featuring Pro Bowler Zach Ertz, but Goedert should have a bigger role in the Eagles' offense next season.