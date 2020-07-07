Eagles' DeSean Jackson charged with anti-Semitism after posting quotes attributed to Hitler, praising Farrakhan

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson was charged with anti-Semitism on Monday for promoting quotes attributed to Adolfo Hitler on his social media.

Jackson highlighted three paragraphs from a book that attributed the quotes to Hitler. He posted the image of the highlighted passages on his Instagram.

The passage says:

"Hitler said:‘ because white Jews know that Blacks are the true children of Israel and to keep the Americas secret, the Jews will mail to America.

‘They will extort the United States, their dominance towards world domination will not work if blacks know who they were.

"The white citizens of the United States will be terrified to learn that all this time they have been mistreating, discriminating, and lynching the children of Israel."

The Philly Voice noted that the passage appears to be from the book "Jerusalem," which attributes the quote to "The Nazis of World War II."

Jackson then posted two photos of prominent anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan.

In a caption, Jackson wrote: “This powerful man, I hope everyone has a chance to see this! Don't be blind. Know what is happening. "

He also posted a quote image attributed to Farrakhan, which said: "There must be a 100% change … There is a burden that Earth bears from which it must be released. The earth is burdened by the wicked living on a planet that it was made for the righteous. "

Jackson also posted a video on his Instagram Stories related to Bill and Melina Gates talking about vaccines. The video caption read: "Farrakhan warns against vaccines."

His posts on social media were discarded on social media on Tuesday morning.

Jackson defended himself against claims of anti-Semitism and said, "Anyone who feels that they hate the Jewish community took my seat the wrong way, I have no hatred in my heart for anyone!" Equality Equality ".

The Eagles have not commented on the controversy.