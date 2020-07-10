Eagles' Malik Jackson defends DeSean Jackson, & # 39; honorable & # 39; Louis Farrakhan after the anti-Semitic rampage

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Malik Jackson, who called Drew Brees "callous" for his comments on kneeling during the national anthem, defended teammate DeSean Jackson and called anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan "honorable."

Jackson made the comment on Instagram in response to a fan Thursday. He later deleted the comment, but not before it was captured and posted on social media. Eagles Nation was one of the social media accounts that caught the comment before it was removed.

“The honorable farrakhan bears no resemblance to that vile Hitler scum. He tells the truth and believes in protecting himself and that scares his racist a-s. 2nd d Jack did not quote anyone he took a photo or [sic] book that invoked thoughts and conversations. "

Earlier this week, Jackson created a firestorm when he highlighted three paragraphs from a book that attributed the quotes to Hitler. He posted the image of the highlighted passages on his Instagram.

The passage says:

"Hitler said,‘ because white Jews know [sic] that Blacks are the true children of Israel and to keep the Americas secret, the Jews will mail to America.

‘They will extort the United States, their dominance towards world domination will not work if blacks know who they were.

"The white citizens of the United States will be terrified to learn that all this time they have been mistreating, discriminating, and lynching the children of Israel."

The Philly Voice noted that the passage appears to be from the book "Jerusalem," which attributes the quote to "The Nazis of World War II."

Jackson then posted two photos of prominent anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan.

In a caption, Jackson wrote: “This powerful man, I hope everyone has a chance to see this! Don't be blind. Know what is happening. "

He also posted a quote image attributed to Farrakhan, which read: "There must be a 100% change … There is a burden the Earth bears from which it must be relieved. The earth is burdened by the wicked living on a planet it was made for the righteous. "

Jackson also posted a video on his Instagram Stories related to Bill and Melina Gates talking about vaccines. The video caption read: "Farrakhan warns against vaccines."

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Farrakhan has made false claims that the Jews "owned many plantations" and were involved in the slave trade.

As recently as 2018, Farrakhan said in a speech: "The Jews were responsible for all this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is taking out: turning men into women and women into men."

While Jackson seemed to defend the wide receiver, in contrast, he called Brees' comments on how he disagreed with those who knelt during the national anthem as a form of protest. In addition, he said he believed there were racist players in the NFL.

But he is not the only detractor from Brees who has fallen short in speaking out against DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts.

DeSean Jacskon has since apologized for his posts.