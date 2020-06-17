Eagles seeking to rejoin the ranks of the elite

Second in a three-part series that examines the Giants' NFC East enemies.

Although it's understood that things change quickly in the NFL, it's sometimes remarkable how turbulent the deck of the roster can be. The Eagles have only three years left to claim the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history and fewer than 20 players remain from Super Bowl LII's victory.

It is too drastic to say that what is happening in Philadelphia is an upset, but it is not unfair to say that this is a great season for the Eagles. They profess to be cutting edge in having a forward-thinking head office and a player-friendly, innovative head coach, yet their latest results are stagnant. The Eagles look better than the past two seasons have. And they don't lack confidence.

"When I look at our soccer team, when I look at the depth or our soccer team, and see where we are now, it's exciting," said Eagles general manager Howie Roseman. "We have a good soccer team and we can't wait to start."

Here's a look at the Eagles 2020

What they were

The Eagles finished 9-7 for the second consecutive season. They won a weak NFC East mainly because the Cowboys imploded down the stretch. The Eagles were severely worn out due to injuries, and that downward trend continued in the wildcard playoff loss to the Seahawks when quarterback Carson Wentz was knocked out early with a concussion.

Key losses

LT Jason Peters (unsigned), S Malcolm Jenkins (signed by Saints), WR Nelson Agholor (signed by Raiders), RB Jordan Howard (signed by Dolphins), LB Nigel Bradham (signed), OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai (signed by Lions ).

Key additions

Veterans: CB Darius Slay, DT Javon Hargrave, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, WR Marquise Goodwin, S Will Parks.

NFL Draft: WR Jalen Reagor (TCU), QB Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma), OLB Davion Taylor (Colorado), S K’Von Wallace (Clemson).

The persective

Despite the creativity emanating from Doug Pederson's fertile offensive mind, the Eagles are built the old-fashioned way, with a deep and powerful defensive line and perhaps the best offensive line in the league. The surprising defeat this week of right guard Brandon Brooks against an Achilles tendon tear means a Pro Bowler three times will miss the entire 2020 season.

The game, unless he returns with a one-year deal, from left tackle Jason Peters should be mitigated with the promotion of 2019 first-round player Andre Dillard, although replacing a future Hall of Famer is not an easy task. The rest of the line, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Isaac Seumalo, is excellent, but Brooks' loss hurts. The defensive line, anchored by Fletcher Cox, is muscular and athletic.

Problems arose when the Eagles relied too heavily on their lines, leaving the rear end exposed to defense and putting too much pressure on Wentz by failing to surround him with enough talent for the offense. Measures were taken to alleviate these problems. The Eagles, with the 21st pick overall, took Reagor, who caught 22 touchdowns at TCU, and look forward to a great year for running back Miles Sanders. Still, the Eagles didn't exactly have an overwhelmingly impressive offseason.

Reason for hope

As long as Wentz is healthy, the Eagles have a chance. In his fourth season, Wentz became the first quarterback in franchise history to throw more than 4,000 yards in one season and, most importantly, started all 16 games before the unfortunate concussion in the playoffs. Before Hurts' surprising second-round draft pick, Pederson called Wentz and assured him that his job was not in jeopardy. "He's our starter, he's the face of the Philadelphia Eagles, he's the franchise," said Pederson.

Reason for despair.

Well, maybe not despair, but fear. The Eagles allowed 6.25 passing yards per play in 2019 and were 22 in the league in defense of the deep ball. That is why the exchange with the Lions for Slay must work. Slay, 29, is a top-tier cornerback and a three-time Pro Bowler. If it shows any signs of slowing down, the Eagles, and their high school, are in trouble. Furthermore, the lack of interest in giving up Jenkins, a true team leader, cannot be minimized.

Final word

The other three teams in the NFC East hired new head coaches this season. The Eagles, by comparison, are a bastion of stability, with Pederson entering his fifth year, with two division titles and three consecutive playoff appearances in the past four years. From top to bottom, there is quality in this organization.

Prediction too early

Second place in NFC East.