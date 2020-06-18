Early dinosaur eggs may have been "soft as a turtle's," study says

A new study suggests that the eggs of the first dinosaurs were soft-shelled, contrary to popular belief.

The study, published in Nature, notes that the earliest dinosaur eggs were soft-shelled rather than hard-shelled, similar to the modern turtle.

"The ancestral dinosaur egg has always been assumed to have a hard shell," study lead author Mark Norell said in a statement.

CROCODILE & # 39; BONECRUSHING & # 39; THAT HUNTED DINOSAURS 230M YEARS AGO DISCOVERED IN BRAZIL

Norell added that dinosaur eggs have been found worldwide for the past 20 years. They have been made up of three groups: theropods, hadrosaurs and sauropods, but there are no ceratopsian eggs (which includes Triceratops), which has led him to believe that "they were soft-shelled".

The researchers looked at the fossilized eggs of two dinosaurs, Protoceratops and Mussaurus for study. They found that the eggs and associated embryos "were not really biomineralized, and therefore rubbery and soft."

"From an evolutionary perspective, this makes much more sense than previous hypotheses, as we have known for a time that the ancestral egg of all amniotes was soft," added Yale graduate student and one of the study's co-authors, Matteo. Fabbri. . "From our study, we can now also say that the earliest archosaurs, the group that includes dinosaurs, crocodiles, and pterosaurs, had soft eggs. Up to this point, people were trapped using existing archosaurs – crocodiles and birds – to understand dinosaurs." .

INCREDIBLE DISCOVERY SHOWS LAST DINOSAUR FOOD 110 M YEARS PRESERVED

A second study, also published in Nature, notes that a giant 66-million-year-old "soft-shell egg" was discovered in Antarctica.

"The identity of the animal that laid the egg is unknown, but these preserved morphologies are consistent with the skeletal remains of mosasaurs (large marine lepidosaurs) found nearby," the researchers wrote in the second study.

Researchers continue to learn more about the early days of dinosaurs. A study published last month found that some dinosaurs facing scarce resources resorted to gathering and possibly cannibalism.

A study published in March suggested that dinosaurs traveled significantly shorter distances and had dramatically different migratory behavior from what was initially believed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP