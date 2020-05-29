Early extubation linked to better outcome after thrombectomy for stroke







The shorter the better when it comes to the time spent on a ventilator for stroke patients undergoing mechanical thrombectomy, new research suggests.

A study of more than 400 patients showed that those who were extubated within 6 hours were more than twice as likely to have a better outcome than those extubated later. Also for these patients, the rate of developing pneumonia was lower.

Dr. Simon Fandler-Höfler

These findings are important because data on ventilation time for stroke patients is "sparse," researcher Simon Fandler-Höfler, MD, Department of Neurology, Medical University of Graz, Austria told Medscape Medical News.

"Our results indicate that patients with an occlusion of the anterior circulation, representing 85% to 95% of all thrombectomies, should be extubated as soon as possible," said Fandler-Höfler.

The findings were presented at the 2020 European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Congress, which was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Favorable results

The study enrolled 441 consecutive adult patients (mean age, 69 years) who underwent mechanical thrombectomy under general anesthesia as treatment for a cerebrovascular occlusion stroke of the anterior circulation. Patients were matched with respect to sex.

The researchers classified the participants into those who were extubated within 6 hours (early extubation) after thrombectomy, those who were extubated within 6 to 24 hours after (delayed extubation), and those extubated after more than 24 hours (late extubation).

The primary outcome was a favorable Modified Rankin Scale (mRS) score of 0-2 two months after stroke.

Although the mean ventilation time was 3 hours, individually, it varied widely from 1 to 530 hours. More than half of the patients (57.7%) were extubated early; 27.7% were in the delayed group, and 14.5% were in the late group.

The results showed that 42.6% of the patients had a favorable result.

When analyzed as a continuous variable, ventilation time was strongly correlated with mRS scores at 3 months (P <.001).

Significant predictors of adverse outcomes included age (P <.001), hypertension (P <.001), chronic heart disease (P = .02), diabetes mellitus (P = .002), atrial fibrillation (P = .001) , and score of the Stroke Scale of the National Institute of Health (NIHSS) at admission (P <.001).

Patients who underwent a successful recanalization also had significantly better results.

Of those extubated early, approximately three-quarters had a good result; less than half (45%) had poor results, Fandler-Höfler reported.

"We found that those patients with early extubation had significantly better results," he said, compared to those whose extubation was delayed (odds ratio (OR), 2.4; 95% confidence interval (CI), 1.53 – 3.76; P <. 001)

Impact on clinical practice?

Early pneumonia within the stroke unit or neurointensive care unit was strongly associated with ventilation time. For patients in the early group, the pneumonia rate was only 9.6%, compared to 20.6% for the delayed group.

Fandler-Höfler found the results for those who received less "surprising" ventilation and said the results could have an impact on clinical practice.

Chronic heart disease and pneumonia were more frequent in the late group than in the other groups. Furthermore, for patients in the late group, NIHSS scores were significantly higher on admission, and successful recanalization was less frequent.

Regarding the 3-month mRS scores, participants who underwent ventilation for the longest time "really had very poor results," Fandler-Höfler said. The mortality rate for these patients was more than 50%.

He acknowledged that "it was not a surprise that patients intubated for several days had worse results."

The researchers also examined the reasons why some patients were extubated later than others. Stroke complications, including cerebral edema, insufficient alertness, seizures, and respiratory failure, played an important role.

Admission delays

Delayed extubation was also strongly associated with admission "outside of main business hours," when fewer doctors and nurses were available, Fandler-Höfler said.

Within central hours, almost 90% of patients were extubated early; but outside these hours, only 50% of the patients were extubated early (OR, 6.6; 95% CI, 3.59 – 10.22; P <.001)

"This means that an intervention with possible complications, such as extubation, could, and often will, be delayed until the next day if it is not deemed necessary to do so immediately," said Fandler-Höfler.

Generally, there are ongoing discussions about which interventions should be done as soon as possible and which ones can wait until the next day, he noted.

"Our research indicates that specific extubation intervention after stroke thrombectomy should be performed as soon as possible," he said.

This can take place after the intervention in the angiography room or directly after admission to an intensive care unit after the procedure, added Fandler-Höfler.

The study results were recently published in the European Journal of Neurology.

Fandler-Höfler has not disclosed any relevant financial relationships.

Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) 2020: oral session. Presented on May 25, 2020.

Eur J Neurol. Published online March 17, 2020. Summary

