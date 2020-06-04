Early Facebook employees say Zuckerberg's inaction in Trump posts is & # 39; coward & # 39;

In the letter, which was published
In the New York Times, former employees said the company they helped build is no longer recognizable. They also called CEO Mark's decisions
Zuckerberg and other "cowardly" executives.
"They have decided that elected officials should be subject to a lower standard than those who govern," the former employees wrote in the letter, the version of which was also seen by CNN Business.
Those who signed included Meredith Chin, former manager of corporate communications for Facebook; Adam Conner, former manager of public policy; Natalie Ponte, former marketing manager; and Jon Warman, a former software engineer for the company.
"It is our shared anguish that motivates this letter," they added. "We are devastated to see something we built and something we believed would make the world a better place to be lost so deeply."
Facebook (full board)
He did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN Business.
The letter is just the latest example of growing public criticism of Facebook and Zuckerberg, both inside and outside the company.
Last week, Twitter first placed a fact check tag on multiple Trump tweets about mail ballots and days later put a warning tag on a Trump tweet about the Minneapolis protests. In the tweet
warned: "when the looting begins, the shooting begins", a phrase with racist origins
. While identical posts appeared on Facebook, the company decided to do nothing.
"I have been fighting for how to respond to the president's tweets and posts all day. Personally, I have a gut reaction to this type of inflammatory and divisive rhetoric," Zuckerberg wrote in a statement. Facebook post
on Friday. "But I am responsible for reacting not only in my personal capacity, but as the leader of an institution committed to free expression."
So far this week, there has been a virtual strike
by current employees, a while meeting all hands
Tuesday between Zuckerberg and Facebook staff, and public condemnation
of civil rights leaders.
At least one employee gave up on Facebook's handling of Trump's content.