Early Facebook employees say Zuckerberg's inaction in Trump posts is & # 39; coward & # 39;

Zuckerberg and other "cowardly" executives. In the letter, which was published In the New York Times, former employees said the company they helped build is no longer recognizable. They also called CEO Mark's decisionsZuckerberg and other "cowardly" executives.

"They have decided that elected officials should be subject to a lower standard than those who govern," the former employees wrote in the letter, the version of which was also seen by CNN Business.

Those who signed included Meredith Chin, former manager of corporate communications for Facebook; Adam Conner, former manager of public policy; Natalie Ponte, former marketing manager; and Jon Warman, a former software engineer for the company.

"It is our shared anguish that motivates this letter," they added. "We are devastated to see something we built and something we believed would make the world a better place to be lost so deeply."