Early humans used bows and arrows to hunt in rainforests 48,000 years ago, according to study

These tools, made from the bones and teeth of smaller monkeys and mammals, were recovered from the Fa-Hien Lena cave in Sri Lanka. The sharp tips served as arrowheads.

This labeled map shows the ancient Roman city of Falerii Novi, as it currently exists underground.

Fragments of the Dead Sea scrolls found in the 1950s are seen here.

This is one of the 408 human footprints preserved at the Engare Sero site in Tanzania. The fossilized footprints reveal a group of 17 people who traveled together, probably 14 women, two men and one juvenile man.

The blade-shaped stone tools and beads found in Bulgaria's Bacho Kiro cave provide the earliest evidence for modern humans in Europe 47,000 years ago.

This artist's illustration shows what it could have been like a small early ichthyosaur that lived 248 million years ago. It looked like a cross between a tadpole and a seal, grew to a foot long, and had pebble-like teeth that probably used to eat invertebrates like snails and bivalves.

This is an artistic illustration of Adalatherium hui, an early mammal that lived in Madagascar 66 million years ago.

This is an illustration by an artist showing a cross section of Earth's crust in formation approximately 3 to 4 billion years ago.

The illuminated medieval manuscripts are filled with intricate decorations, illustrations, and colors, including "endangered colors" that can no longer be recreated today.

These monkeys can be found in ancient Greek frescoes. And the details are so precise that the researchers were able to identify them as green monkeys and baboons.

Archaeologists have found the oldest thread of thread at a prehistoric site in southern France. This photograph, taken by digital microscopy, shows the one of the cord fragment, which is approximately 6.2 mm long and 0.5 mm wide.

This illustration shows Elessaurus gondwanoccidens, a long-legged reptile that lived in South America during the Early Triassic period. It is the cousin of other mysterious primitive reptiles that emerged after the Permian mass extinction event 250 million years ago.

The skeletal remains of the Homo antecessor are shown in this image. A recent study suggests that the ancestor is a sister lineage to Homo erectus, a common ancestor of modern humans, Neanderthals, and Denisovans.

In South Africa a Homo erectus cap almost two million years old was found. This is the first erectus fossil to be found in southern Africa, placing it in the area at the same time as other ancient human ancestors.

This painting shows what Antarctica might have been like 90 million years ago. It had a swampy temperate jungle.

This artist's illustration of Dineobellator notohesperus shows them in an open landscape, across what is now New Mexico, along with Ojoceratops and Alamosaurus in the background.

Ikaria wariootia was a worm-like creature that lived 555 million years ago. Represents the oldest ancestor of the family tree for most animals.

This is the skull & # 39; Little Foot & # 39; 3.67 million years. The view from below (right) shows the original position of the first cervical vertebra, which tells us about head movements and blood flow to the brain.

This is an artistic illustration of the oldest modern bird in the world, Asteriornis maastrichtensis, in its original environment. Parts of Belgium were covered by a shallow sea, and conditions were similar to modern tropical beaches like the Bahamas 66.7 million years ago.

This donkey skull was recovered from the grave of a noblewoman from the Tang dynasty. Investigators determined that she played donkey polo and was buried with her donkeys so she can continue her favorite sport in the afterlife.

Hundreds of mammoth bones found at one site in Russia were once used by hunter-gatherers to build a massive structure 25,000 years ago.

A fossil of an ancient rudist clam called Torreites sanchezi revealed that Earth's days lasted 23.5 hours 70 million years ago.

This is an artist impression of dinosaurs in prehistoric marshes in Scotland, based on various dinosaur footprints recovered from the Isle of Skye.

A new study suggests that ostrich eggshell beads have been used to cement relationships in Africa for more than 30,000 years.

This rock aligned on the seafloor approximately 3.2 billion years ago, providing evidence that Earth may have been a & # 39; aquatic world & # 39; in its ancient past.

These stone tools were found at the Dhaba site in India, proving that Homo sapiens survived a massive volcanic eruption 74,000 years ago.

The remains of 48 people who were buried in a 14th century Black Death mass grave were found in the Lincolnshire countryside of England.

The articulated remains of a Neanderthal have been found in the Shanidar cave, representing the first such discovery in 20 years.

A rare disease that still affects humans today has been found in the fossilized vertebra of a duck-billed dinosaur that roamed the Earth at least 66 million years ago.

Venezuelan paleontologist Rodolfo Sánchez is shown next to a male shell of the giant tortoise Stupendemys Geographicus, by scale.

This artist's illustration shows the newly discovered relative Tyrannosaurus rex, Thanatotheristes degrootorum.

The newly discovered species Allosaurus jimmadseni represents the first known Allosaurus. It was a fearsome predator that lived during the Late Jurassic Period millions of years before Tyrannosaurus rex.

Remains found in Herculaneum's old boathouses revealed that people trying to flee the Vesuvius eruption slowly suffocated as volcanic clouds seized the city.

The Wulong bohaiensis fossil found in China's Jehol Province shows some intriguing aspects related to birds and dinosaurs.

Shell tools were recovered from an Italian cave showing Neanderthals combed beaches and dove into the ocean to retrieve a specific type of clam shell to use as tools.

A closer look at Heslington's brain, which is considered Britain's oldest brain and belonged to a man who lived 2,600 years ago. Surprisingly, the soft tissue was not artificially preserved.

Researchers from the Russian RAS Institute of Archeology excavated the burial sites of four women, who were buried with battle equipment in southwestern Russia and believed to be female Amazon warriors. The oldest woman found in the graves wore a unique and rare ceremonial headdress.

The Tyrannosaurus rex teens were floating-legged with knife-shaped teeth, serving as medium-sized carnivores before turning into giant, bone-crushing adults.

A Homo erectus skull cap discovered in Central Java, Indonesia reveals how long they lived and when the first human species to walk upright became extinct.

This is an artistic reconstruction of Lola, a young woman who lived 5,700 years ago.

Part of the scene depicted in the oldest rock art in the world, showing half-animal and half-human hybrids hunting pigs and buffalo.

An ancient Egyptian head cone was first found with the remains of a young girl buried in one of the Amarna tombs.

A louse-like insect became trapped in amber by crawling and chewing on a dinosaur feather.

The newly discovered penguin species Kupoupou stilwelli lived after the dinosaurs became extinct and acts as a missing link between the extinct giant penguins and modern penguins in Antarctica today.

This illustration compares the jaws and teeth of two predatory dinosaurs, Allosaurus (left) and Majungasaurus (right).

This is an artistic illustration of Najash rionegrina in the dunes of the Kokorkom desert that spread through northern Patagonia during the Late Cretaceous period. The snake is coiled with its hind limbs on the remains of a jaw bone of a small charcharodontosaurid dinosaur.

Archaeologist Christopher Moore of the University of South Carolina (second from right) and colleagues collect core samples from the White Pond near Elgin, South Carolina, to search for evidence of an asteroid or comet impact that may have caused the extinction of large animals of the ice age. like saber-toothed cats and giant sloths and mastodons.

White Pond core samples near Elgin, South Carolina show evidence of platinum and soot spikes indicative of an asteroid or comet impact.

The Sosnogorsk Lagoon, as it probably appeared 372 million years ago, just before a deadly storm, according to one artist's rendering. The newly discovered tetrapod can be seen on the left side of the image below the surface.

Bronze items recovered from a river in northern Germany indicate an ancient toolkit from a Bronze Age warrior.

Mold pigs are a recently discovered family, genus, and species of microinvertebrates that lived 30 million years ago.

Ferrodraco lentoni was a pterosaur, or "flying lizard", that lived among dinosaurs 96 million years ago. The fossil was found in Australia.

These late Bronze Age feeding containers were probably used for babies who drink animal milk.

This is the first depiction of what the mysterious ancient humans called Denisovans, a sister group of Neanderthals, looked like. This image shows a young female Denisovan, reconstructed based on DNA methylation maps. The art was created by Maayan Harel.

The researchers found a fossil of one of New Zealand's oldest bird species. Although its descendants were giant seabirds, this smaller ancestor probably flew over shorter ranges.

A painting shows the new species of giant salamander called Andrias sligoi, the largest amphibian in the world.

After its discovery in 2013, Victoria's 66 million-year-old fossilized skeleton was restored bone by bone. It is the second most complete T. rex fossil on record.

An artist's illustration shows how different an ancient "short-faced" kangaroo named Simosthenurus occidentalis looked, unlike modern kangaroos. Its skull looks more like a koala.

An artistic illustration of Cryodrakon boreas, one of the largest flying animals that ever existed during the Cretaceous period. Although researchers don't know the color of Cryodrakon's plumage, the colors shown here honor Canada, where the fossil was found.

A graphic thermal image of a T. rex with its dorsotemporal fenestra glowing in the skull.

An entire skull belonging to an early human ancestor has been recovered in Ethiopia. Here is a 3.8 million year old skull compound of Australopithecus anamensis seen along with a facial reconstruction.

The remains inside Tomb IIIN199, found under the Prague Castle in 1928, belong to a 10th century man. His identity has been the subject of much debate for years.

Fossils of vertebrae of a type of stegosaurus previously undiscovered were found in Morocco. The researchers say they represent the oldest stegosaurus found.

The Neanderthal skull of La Chapelle-aux-Saints shows signs of external auditory exostosis, known as "surfer's ear" growths, in the left canal.

The Fincha Habera rocky refuge in the Ethiopian mountains of Bale served as a residence for prehistoric hunter-gatherers.

The world's largest parrot, Heracles inexpectatus, lived 19 million years ago in New Zealand. He was over 3 feet tall and weighed over 15 pounds.

Saber-toothed cats, dire wolves, and coyotes had different hunting patterns according to a new study of predator fossils found in the La Brea tar pits.

The researchers found 83 small glassy spheres inside fossil clams from a Florida quarry. Evidence suggests that they are evidence of one or more undocumented meteorite impacts in Florida's distant past.

This primitive dinosaur had a wide, W-shaped jaw and a solid bony crest that resembles a humpback nose.

An illustration of a Microraptor swallowing an entire lizard during the Cretaceous period. The well-preserved Microraptor and lizard fossils were found, leading to the discovery that the lizard was a previously unknown species.

The back of a skull found in a Greek cave dates back to 210,000 years ago. Known as Apidima 1, on the right, researchers were able to scan and recreate it (center and left). Apidima 1's rounded shape is a unique feature of modern humans and contrasts sharply with Neanderthals and their ancestors.

A 33,000-year-old human skull shows evidence of being hit with a stick-like object. The right side of the man's head has a large depressed fracture.

The recently discovered fossilized femur of an ancient giant bird revealed that it weighed almost as much as an adult polar bear and could reach 11½ feet in height. He lived between 1.5 million and 2 million years ago.

This jawbone belonged to a Neanderthal girl who lived 120,000 years ago. It was found in the Scladina cave in Belgium.

This is an artistic illustration of the newly discovered dinosaur species Fostoria dhimbangunmal.

Radiocarbon dating has revealed that this wooden Iron Age shield was manufactured between 395 and 255 BC. C.

The incredibly well-preserved fossil of an extinct 3 million-year-old field mouse species, found in Germany, which was less than 3 inches long, was found to have red pigment in its fur.

A mass grave dating back 5,000 years in Poland contains 15 people who belonged to the same extended family.

This is an artist's impression of Ambopteryx longibrachium, one of only two dinosaurs that have membranous wings. The fossilized remains of the dinosaur were found in Liaoning, northeast China, in 2017.

Reconstruction of a small Tyrannosaurus Suskityrannus hazelae from the Late Cretaceous.

Researchers have been studying fossils of Archeopteryx for 150 years, but new X-ray data reveals that the bird-shaped dinosaur may have been an "active traveler."

A 160,000-year-old Denisovan jawbone found in a cave on the Tibetan plateau is the first evidence of the presence of this ancient human group outside Denisova's cave in Siberia.

An artistic illustration of Simbakubwa kutokaafrika, a gigantic carnivore that lived 23 million years ago. It is known for fossils of most of its jaw, portions of its skull, and parts of its skeleton. It was a hyaenodont, an extinct group of mammalian carnivores, that was larger than a modern polar bear.

The upper right teeth of the newly discovered species Homo luzonensis. The teeth are smaller and more simplified than those belonging to other Homo species.

The towering battle-scarred "Scotty" is the largest Tyrannosaurus rex in the world and the largest dinosaur skeleton ever found in Canada.

The researchers discovered unknown species at the Qingjiang fossil site on the bank of the Danshui River, near its junction with the Qingjiang River in Hubei province, China.

During a study of the ancient Iberian population, the remains of a man and woman buried together at a Spanish Bronze Age site called Castillejo de Bonete showed that the woman was local and that the man's most recent ancestors had come from central Europe.

Durrington Walls is a late Neolithic henge site in Wiltshire. Pig bones recovered at the site revealed that people and livestock traveled hundreds of miles to celebrate and celebrate.

Artist's impression of a herd of Galleonosaurus dorisae on the riverbank in the Australian Antarctic rift valley during the early Cretaceous, 125 million years ago.

The remains of 137 children and 200 llamas were found in Peru in an area that was once part of the culture of the Chimú state, which was at the peak of power during the 15th century. Children and llamas could have been euthanized due to flooding.

The tooth of an extinct giant sloth that lived in Belize 27,000 years ago revealed that the area was arid, rather than the jungle it is today.

An artistic illustration of what the little tyrannosaurus Moros intrepidus would have looked like 96 million years ago. These little predators would eventually become Tyrannosaurus rex.

Examples of tools made from monkey bones and teeth recovered from the late Pleistocene layers of the Fa-Hien Lena cave in Sri Lanka show that early humans used sophisticated techniques to hunt monkeys and squirrels.

Traces believed to belong to Neanderthals have been found on the sand dune of the Catalan bay.

Two of the fossil specimens discovered in Korea had reflective eyes, a feature still evident in the light.

An artistic illustration of Mnyamawamtuka moyowamkia, a mid-Cretaceous long-necked titanosaur recently found in Tanzania. The tail vertebra has a unique heart shape, which contributed to its name. In Swahili, the name translates as "Mtuka animal with a heart-shaped tail."

The oldest evidence of mobility is 2.1 billion years old and was found in Gabon. The tubes, discovered in the black shale, are full of pyrite crystals generated by the transformation of biological tissue by bacteria, which are found in layers of clay minerals.

The researchers recently studied climate change in Greenland as it happened during Viking times. Using lake sediment cores, they discovered that it was actually warmer than previously thought. They studied at various sites, including a 21st century reproduction of the Thjodhild church on the estate of Erik the Red, known as Brattahlíð, nowadays Qassiarsuk, Greenland.

This is an artistic illustration of Antarctica, 250 million years ago. The recently discovered fossil of a dinosaur relative, Antarctanax shackletoni, revealed that reptiles lived among the diverse wildlife in Antarctica after the mass extinction.

The bone points and drilled teeth found in Denisova Cave date from the early Upper Paleolithic. A new study establishes the cave's timeline, and housed the first known humans from 300,000 years ago.

This artist's illustration shows a platypus-like marine reptile hunting at dusk. This duckling animal was the first reptile to have unusually small eyes that likely required it to use other senses, such as the tactile sense of its duckbill, to hunt prey.

Although difficult to detect, the researchers found spots of lapis lazuli pigment, called ultramarine, on dental plaque in the lower jaw of a medieval woman.

A Neanderthal fossil, left, and a modern human skeleton. Neanderthals have been commonly considered to show high incidences of trauma compared to modern humans, but a new study reveals that head trauma was consistent for both.

The world's oldest figurative artwork in Borneo dates back to 40,000 years ago, when humans lived on what is now known as the third-largest island on Earth.

The tooth of a 250,000-year-old Neanderthal boy contains an unprecedented record of the seasons of birth, lactation, illness, and lead exposure during the first three years of his life.

An artist's illustration shows gigantic nocturnal elephant birds feeding in Madagascar's ancient forests at night. A new study suggests that the now-extinct birds were nocturnal and blind.

Kebara 2 is the most complete Neanderthal fossil recovered to date. It was discovered in Israel's Kebara cave, where other remains of Neanderthals have been found.

The oldest intact shipwreck in the world was found by a research team in the Black Sea. It is a Greek commercial ship that dates from 400 a. C. The ship was digitally inspected and mapped by two remote underwater vehicles.

This fossil represents a new piranha fish from the Jurassic period with sharp, pointed teeth. It probably fed on the fins of other fish.

The fossil skull of the young Diplodocus known as Andrew, held by Cary Woodruff, director of paleontology at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum.

Two small bones from the Ciemna cave in Poland are the oldest human remains found in the country. The condition of the bones also suggests that the boy was eaten by a large bird.

This artist's illustration shows the recently discovered dinosaur species Ledumahadi mafube feeding in the early Jurassic of South Africa. Heterodontosaurus, another South African dinosaur, can also be seen in the foreground.

A 73,000-year-old red cross hatch pattern was drawn on a siliceous flake, which forms when sand and gravel are brought together, and was found in a cave in South Africa.

A set of Middle Neolithic ceramics that includes typical Danilo, figulina and rhyta items that were used to contain meat, milk, cheese and yogurt.

These four dinosaurs show the evolution of the alvarezsaurs. From the left, Haplocheirus, Xiyunykus, Bannykus, and Shuvuuia reveal lengthening of the jaws, reduction of teeth, and changes in the hand and arm.

Eorhynchochelys sinensis is an early tortoise that lived 228 million years ago. It had a beak without teeth, but without a shell.

The bones of the legs of a 7-year-old boy, recovered from an ancient Roman cemetery, show flexions and deformities associated with rickets.

The famous Easter Island statues, called moai, were originally full-body figures that have been partially covered over time. They represent important ancestors of Rapa Nui and were carved after a population was established on the island 900 years ago.

The researchers are at the Aubrey Hole 7 excavation site, where cremated human remains were recovered at Stonehenge for study. New research suggests that 40% of the 25 individuals buried at Stonehenge were not from there, but possibly transported stones from West Wales and helped build it.

The fossil of the newly discovered armored dinosaur Akainacephalus johnsoni was found in southern Utah.

The foot is part of a partial skeleton of a 3.32 million-year-old skeleton of an Australopithecus afarensis boy named Selam.

According to a new study, the impact of asteroids caused by the extinction of dinosaurs also destroyed global forests. This illustration shows one of the few land birds that survived the toxic environment and mass extinction.

The remains of a butchered rhino are helping investigators date when the first humans arrived in the Philippines. They found a 75% complete rhino skeleton that was clearly euthanized, with 13 of its bones showing cut marks and areas where the bone was struck to free marrow, at the Kalinga archaeological site on the island of Luzon.

This is just one of 26 people found at the site of a 5th century massacre on the Swedish island of Öland. This teenager was found lying on his side, suggesting a slower death. Other skeletons found in Ringfort's houses and streets in Sandby Borg show signs of sudden death from blows to the head.

The skeleton of a young woman and her fetus were found in a brick coffin dating from medieval Italy. His skull shows an example of neurosurgery, and his son was extruded after death in a rare "coffin birth".

This part of a whale's skull was found at the Calaveras Dam construction site in California, along with at least 19 others. Some of the pieces are 3 feet long.

A Stone Age cow skull shows trepanation, a hole in the skull created by humans as a surgical intervention or experiment.

On the left is a fossilized skull of our hominid ancestor Homo heidelbergensis, who lived 200,000 to 600,000 years ago. On the right is a modern human skull. Hominins had pronounced brow ridges, but modern humans developed mobile eyebrows as their face shapes became smaller.

On the left is a 13,000-year-old footprint found in the sediment on Calvert Island, off the Canadian Pacific coast. On the right is a digitally enhanced image, showing details of the footprint.

A central platform at Star Carr in North Yorkshire, England, was excavated by a research team studying past events of climate change at the site of the Middle Stone Age. The Star Carr site houses the oldest evidence of carpentry in Europe and of structures built in Britain.

This wall with paintings is in the cave of La Pasiega in Spain. The stair shape of the horizontal and vertical red lines is over 64,000 years old and was made by Neanderthals.

These perforated shells were found in the Spanish marine cave Cueva de los Aviones and date back to 115,000 to 120,000 years ago. The researchers believe that these served as body ornamentation for Neanderthals.

The first modern human fossil to be found outside of Africa has been recovered in Israel. This suggests that modern humans left Africa at least 50,000 years earlier than previously believed. The upper jaw, including several teeth, was recovered at a prehistoric cave site.

This is a structure excavated at the northern edge of the Gran Plaza at Teposcolula-Yucundaa in Oaxaca, Mexico. The researchers investigated a "pestilence" cemetery associated with a devastating epidemic of 1545-1550. A new analysis suggests that salmonella caused an epidemic of typhoid fever.