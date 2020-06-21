Earthquake hits Oklahoma after Tulsa Trump rally, shaking felt across the state

An earthquake in northern Oklahoma on Saturday night shook the entire state, including Tulsa, just after President Trump ended his return to the campaign in front of thousands of supporters.

The United States Geological Survey said that the 4.2 magnitude earthquake occurred at 10:15 p.m. near Perry, approximately 80 miles west of Tulsa.

The tremor was approximately 4.8 miles deep, with impacts being felt across the state.

Residents of Stillwater, Enid, Ponca City, and Oklahoma City reported tremors.

More than 200 people reported the earthquake to the USGS, according to FOX25.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Tulsa said on Twitter that its staff felt the shaking in their Tulsa office, and the earthquake created a stir on social media after Trump's appearance.

Saturday night's earthquake was the largest recorded earthquake in Oklahoma since a 4.4 magnitude earthquake in May 2019.

There have been thousands of earthquakes in Oklahoma in recent years, many of them related to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production.

Regulators have ordered producers to close some injection wells.

Associated Press contributed to this report.