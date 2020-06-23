East Brunswick, NJ: Three people found dead in the pool of the house they just moved into

The bodies were discovered Monday, but authorities do not yet know the cause of death, the East Brunswick Police Department told CNN.

The family moved into the house just 20 days earlier, police said.

"This is a devastating day for our entire community and we are working to determine exactly what happened," said East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco.

On Monday afternoon, police received a call from a neighbor who heard screaming, police Lt. Frank Sutter told CNN.