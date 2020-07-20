East River floats swept on inflatable swan, prompting rescue

They are lucky ducks.

Two people floating in the East River in a giant inflatable swan were swept away by a strong current, forcing firefighters to pounce and save them.

The pair of bird zebra was trying to beat the heat of the pool toy on Sunday afternoon when they were sucked into the polluted canal near East 55th Street, the FDNY said in an Instagram post.

Officers learned that the passengers had inadvertently sailed into "heavy sea traffic," sent a boat and pulled them out of the water around 3:40 p.m., according to the mail.

The unidentified floats were transported ashore on the FDNY ship and evaluated by EMS workers, according to the post, which includes a photo of an officer pulling the inflatable swan into the boat.

“The FDNY urges New Yorkers to always take precautions when swimming or entering the water that surrounds our city. Only enter the water where swimming is allowed and where lifeguards are on duty, ”warned the FDNY.

On Sunday night, an Instagram watcher joked, "That's crazy," while another stated, "They just went with the flow."