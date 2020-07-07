East Wing gears up for former assistant Melania Trump's upcoming book

Wolkoff, a former staff member of Vogue magazine who oversaw high-dollar events, including the Met Gala, has known Melania Trump for more than a decade. The two women were close for several years while they both lived in New York City and operated in similar social circles.

The east wing did not respond to a request for comment from CNN.

However, as investigations into the inaugural activities unfolded, Wolkoff's relationship with Trump fell apart, motivated by the amount of money Wolkoff and his event firm allegedly pocketed during the planning and execution of the inauguration, according to CNN.

Wolkoff's firm received more than $ 26 million, most of which went to subcontractors, but a sizable amount, reportedly $ 1.6 million, went directly to Wolkoff's business, according to documents reviewed by CNN. Wolkoff personally received around $ 500,000 for his role at the inauguration, according to The New York Times.

Wolkoff worked as a special government employee during her time with the first lady, meaning she was not paid for her services, nor did she spend much time in Washington, although she had office space adjacent to Trump in the east wing. For the most part, Wolkoff remained in New York City.

In February 2018, Trump ended his employment relationship with Wolkoff as stories about the inauguration increased, citing the White House policy of choosing to cut special work arrangements for government employees.

"The Office of the First Lady cut the free services contract with Ms. Wolkoff. We appreciate her hard work and wish her all the best," said spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham at the time. Wolkoff told The New York Times that the White House "threw her under the bus."

Wolkoff's next book will feature the episode that led to the disappearance of his time in the White House, as well as the consequent impact on his friendship with Melania Trump, a person with knowledge of the content of Wolkoff's book tells CNN.

Trump is said to be "unhappy" with the news of Wolkoff's book, according to the source, adding that "this will not end well" if Wolkoff reveals personal information about their relationship or other incidences of the habits of the famous private first lady.

Wolkoff's book will likely also include Grisham, who battled Wolkoff for several months as the two overlapped in the East Wing, according to CNN reports.

After Wolkoff publicly rejected the details of his removal from the White House, Grisham issued a statement to the Times saying: "The White House terminated Ms. Wolkoff's contract, period. I will not waste time discussing the semantics of which means the word "cut" simply because someone decided to go to the media with hurt feelings and a bruised ego. As said over a year ago, I wish Mrs. Wolkoff the best. "

Wolkoff's "Melania and Me" is scheduled for release on September 1, and contains a summer of memoirs related to Trump, including those of John Bolton and Mary Trump.

CNN has requested and is expected to receive an advance copy before the book's release.