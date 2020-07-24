Easter Eggs & # 39; Cardigan & # 39; decoded – CNN





But that could be difficult for Swift fans when the singer pulled out so many personal notes throughout the music video for "Cardigan," the first video for her recently released album "Folklore," which was released at midnight on Friday.

The "Swifties" know that she often leaves some hints about her life in her music videos.

"Cardigan" is no different.

"One thing I purposely did on this album was put Easter eggs in the lyrics, rather than the videos," Swift said during a live conversation on Friday.