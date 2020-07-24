Easter Eggs & # 39; Cardigan & # 39; decoded – CNN

The "Swifties" know that she often leaves some hints about her life in her music videos.
"Cardigan" is no different.
"One thing I purposely did on this album was put Easter eggs in the lyrics, rather than the videos," Swift said during a live conversation on Friday.
The watch
It is no coincidence that the clock hands on the wall are one and three, Swift's lucky number is 13 & # 39 ;.
Wedding bells?
Swift is seen in a white dress in the middle of a magical forest at one point in the video, leading some to speculate that a wedding could be on the horizon. The singer has been dating Joe Alwyn for the past four years.
"And when I felt it was an old cardigan / Under someone's bed / You put me on and said it was your favorite," he sings.
Let's not forget that Alwyn starred in the 2018 movie, "The Favorite".
A message for Harry Styles?
Could Swift also send a message to her ex-boyfriend, Harry Styles? The "Cardigan" video shares some familiar qualities with the "Falling" video, which Styles released earlier this year. In both, artists play pianos with close-ups of their hands, with rings. Each of their pianos overflows with water, causing them to submerge with nothing more than their instrument. Perhaps it is a visual reference of how music has saved them in difficult times?
Gold
Perhaps another nod to Alwyn could be his reference to gold in this video and album. In a scene from "Cardigan", he opens the piano to find an explosion of golden light, which he then climbs on. Some viewers think the golden hue could represent her boyfriend, something fans have noticed in previous songs she released during their relationship, including "Dress" and "Daylight." And, in his new song, "Invisible Chain", he sings: "A single golden thread tied me to you".