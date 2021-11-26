A comedian, who is a frequent panelist on Chelsea Lately and was once a dancer on Jabbawockeez, will be starring in the new comedy called Easter Sunday. The movie is based on Koy’s life. It will have some characters who are larger than life, and it will make you laugh, too. You might recognize some things from his stand-up about his Filipino roots.

Easter Sunday is a coming film by Jay Chandrasekhar. It will be released on April 1, 2022. This movie is about how family members get together to celebrate Easter Sunday. Jo Koy plays a character who has problems with other people in the movie.

What is the release date of Easter Sunday?

“Easter Sunday” is due to come out on April 1, 2022. That’s a little more than two weeks before Easter Sunday. Thanks to a new deal, Easter Sunday will be on Showtime. It will air on Showtime and other channels like The Movie Channel and Flix.

What is the plot of Easter Sunday?

There is an official website for the movie. The film has a man who is coming back to his home for Easter. He is funny and people like him. In this poem, the writer is telling about his family and how good they are. He says that he loves them and thanks to them for being there for him.

Amblin also suggested movies like “Meet the Parents,” “I Love You, Man,” and “Office Christmas Party.” They are like movies with a similar tone to “Easter Sunday”. Koy is a comedian and he tells stories about his family. He has done this in stand-up specials. This feels like a good way for him to do more of these stories with the big screen.

Who will be starring in Easter Sunday?

Easter Sunday is a movie that was made by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who are the producers of The Lego Movie. They are also the executive producers of Jo Koy, Jessica Gao, Jimmy O. Yang, Ken Cheng, Joe Meloche, Nick Reynolds, and Seth William Meier. The film comes from DreamWorks, Universal Pictures, and Amblin Partners. Jay Chandrasekhar, who directed “Super Troopers,” “Club Dread” and “The Dukes of Hazzard,” is going to be directing it. The script was written by Ken Cheng, a comedian who also posts videos on YouTube.

The casting for this movie was really good. There were many funny people in it and some of the most well-known Filipino actors. Jo Koy is the star of this movie. Tia Carrere, Brandon Wardell, Eva Noblezada, and Asif Ali also play in it. Eugene Cordero and Lou Diamond Phillips also appear as themselves. Lydia Gaston, Jimmy O. Yang, Rodney To, Jay Chandrasekhar, and Tiffany Haddish have also been cast in not-yet-named roles.

Jo Koy as himself

Jimmy O. Yang

Tia Carrere as Tia Theresa

Brandon Wardell as Junior

Eva Noblezada as Ruth

Lydia Gaston

Asif Ali as Tony Daytona

Rodney To

Eugene Cordero as himself

Jay Chandrasekhar

Tiffany Haddish

Lou Diamond Phillips as himself

What is the information related to Easter Sunday?

The comedy film Easter Sunday by the director Jay Chandrasekhar was announced in February. In April, Eva Noblezada and Brandon Wardell joined the cast. In May, Lou Diamond Phillips was added to the cast as himself.

We started filming on May 3, 2021. Sharon Cuneta said she was going to be in the movie but had to drop out because she got a false COVID-19 test. Tia Carrere is now playing her part. On July 1, Universal Pictures gave the film a release date of April 1, 2022. They also announced that Jimmy O. Yang, Lydia Gaston, Rodney To, Jay Chandrasekhar, and Tiffany Haddish were in the movie.

