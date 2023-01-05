When you think of maintaining a healthy body, do you consider the health of your skin? Your skin is your body’s largest organ, and it works hard to be a protective barrier for you. It is your first layer of defense against the outside elements, so it is crucial to take good care of it. Here are some easy ways to protect and pamper your skin to keep it healthy.

Drink Plenty of Water

Drinking lots of water regularly is vital for keeping your skin looking healthy. It will show noticeable effects of wrinkles and fine lines when it is not adequately hydrated. Water helps to limit excessive oils that can accumulate on your skin and clog your pores. Hydration allows your body to flush out toxins and bring nutrients to your skin cells to create an ideal environment. It can be challenging to stay hydrated, but aiming for six to eight glasses every day will help keep your skin looking healthy and radiant.

Eat for Your Skin

Your skin needs the right amount of nutrients to get the “glow” of happy, healthy skin. Eat a well-balanced diet to get the full benefits of skin-friendly foods like fruits, dark leafy green vegetables and proteins. Focus on food with the right amount of healthy fats like certain fish, avocado, nuts and seeds. The natural fat will help your skin stay firm, moist and flexible. You can support the balance of nutrients and minerals you need for your skin by adding vitamin and mineral supplements to your diet.

Guard Against the Sun

It is imperative to shield your skin from the sun to keep it healthy. The sun’s UV rays can cause harmful effects if you spend time in it without protection. The sun can cause your skin to lose elasticity, resulting in a leathery appearance. Any moisturizer, cosmetics and sunscreen products you use on your skin should contain SPF 15 or higher to give your skin the protection it needs. A pair of sunglasses and a good hat will also help to protect your skin from the sun.

Spoil Your Skin

Various skin care products can support your healthy and youthful-looking skin. When choosing them, look for brands that contain anti-aging ingredients rich in nutrients, retinol and alpha hydroxy acids (AHA). Products with these ingredients can help to limit the impression of fine lines and wrinkles in your skin. Become familiar with the ingredients list to understand what you’re applying. It will help you avoid using products that contain harmful chemicals that will have the reverse effect and dry out your skin.

Reduce Occasional Stress

Finding ways to manage occasional stress will help the overall appearance of your skin. Overstressing can cause flare-ups. To reduce occasional stress, try some mindfulness activities, like deep breathing, meditation, yoga or tai chi. Take a hike in a forest or park, or walk around your neighborhood to spend some time with nature. Any of these techniques can be highly therapeutic.

Get Proper Sleep

Sleep gives your skin the time it needs to regenerate new cells to provide volume and elasticity. Your skin increases blood flow during sleep, which supports healthy-looking skin by rebuilding collagen and repairing damage from UV exposure. It promotes moisture retention and can minimize the appearance of dark circles under your eyes that occur when you are not sleeping long enough. Seven to nine hours of sleep each night will allow your body to deliver the nutrients your skin needs to keep it looking fabulous.

While you cannot actually make your skin younger, you can do some relatively simple things daily to keep it vibrant. You will see maximum results when you take care of it by getting the proper sleep, eating the right foods, staying hydrated and caring for yourself with a routine that will keep you looking terrific.