EasyJet and Virgin Atlantic temporarily suspend alcohol service on flights amid pandemic

Two major UK airlines are temporarily suspending in-flight alcohol service in the high skies as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

As operations gradually resume, EasyJet and Virgin Atlantic will not serve alcohol on board for a short time, a decision that spokespersons for both companies emphasized would remain "under review" amid a changing future.

An EasyJet spokesperson confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that there will be no alcohol service for a while as flights resume, a move that will "be kept under review."

"No final decision has yet been made on what will be served, although we are clear that there will be no freshly prepared food," the spokesperson said, stressing that alcohol has not been banned entirely.

At Virgin, the airline is "temporarily eliminating alcohol" in an attempt to reduce contact between customers and the crew, a spokesperson told the Daily Express on Monday.

In other adjustments to streamline in-flight service during the COVID-19 outbreak, a main meal with juices and soft drinks will be served, according to the airline's website. During Virgin flights, orange juice and water are also available for beverage options.

In the United States, both American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have temporarily limited their in-flight alcoholic beverage service to help stop the possible spread of the viral illness.

