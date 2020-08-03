Eaten water beetles survive by escaping from the predator's anus

Meet the aquatic beetle Regimbartia attenuata, which can survive a journey through the gut of a dark-spotted frog and emerge alive through its feces, according to a study published Monday in the journal Current Biology.

The pressure of being hunted is typically what leads to the evolution of different escape behaviors in prey animals. Surviving the extreme conditions of an animal's digestive system is a wild card that depends on the prey animal's ability to quickly move through the escape hatch.

Such a deadly environment could impose fast and active escape behaviors on swallowed prey species, so Shinji Sugiura, the study's author, tested this hypothesis with aquatic beetles and dark-spotted frogs.

After the frogs swallowed the beetles, 90% of the insects were excreted within six hours of being eaten "and, surprisingly, they were still alive," said Sugiura, an associate professor in the department of agro-science at the University of Kobe in Japan, in the studio. .

In a second experiment, beetles whose legs were fixed together with wax were euthanized and within the frogs' digestive system for more than a day, indicating that the earliest beetles may have used their legs to actively and quickly escape frogs. . than to be passively released through the frogs' waste.

Most of the previous studies have looked at how prey animals escaped before contact. This study "is the first to document active prey escape from a predator's vent and show that prey can promote defecation by the predator to accelerate escape from within the predator's body," Sugiura said.

The race to escape

The aquatic beetle R. attenuata is common in wetlands where the dark-spotted frog (Pelophylax nigromaculatus) resides in abundance. Because this species of frog eats terrestrial and aquatic insects, it is a potential predator of these specific aquatic beetles.

To investigate how the beetles responded to being eaten by frogs, Sugiura provided the frogs with the beetles in plastic containers. The frogs swallowed all 15 beetles, but excreted more than 93% of them within four hours. The beetles often got tangled up inside the frogs' faeces, but then quickly recovered and swam freely. This same escape behavior occurred with four other frog species, but some beetles had slightly lower success rates.

When the dark-spotted frog was provided with a different aquatic beetle (Enochrus japonicus), all swallowed beetles were euthanized and excreted more than a day later, suggesting that the aquatic beetle R. attenuata had a survival advantage over its cousins.

Physical adaptations that include a compact, drop-shaped body and the ability to snuggle head can "help beetles survive in the frog's digestive system," said Martin Fikáček, researcher at the entomology department of the National Museum in Prague. , who was not involved in the study.

"This type of adaptation is called exaptation," he added in an email. "It evolved for another reason (probably to improve swimming skills and protect beetles from predators), but at the same time it can help them survive and easily pass through the frog's intestines."

Since R. attenuata uses his paws for swimming, Sugiura thought that his paws could play an important role in his ability to escape from the frogs' entrails. He provided the frogs with water beetles whose legs he fixed with sticky wax, and those beetles were not so lucky: they were all killed within the frogs' digestive system and eventually excreted as feces more than a day later.

Developing an unusual survival strategy

When many animals get close to their prey, they use their teeth to crush them. Because frogs lack teeth, they rarely kill their prey before swallowing them, making their digestive systems crucial to killing and reaping nutritional benefits from their victims.

The digestive system of the dark spotted frog is a long, tube-like structure consisting of an esophagus, stomach, small intestine, and large intestine. It begins in the mouth and ends in the ventilation (anus), just like a human. Since it took more than a day for the dead water beetles (with their feet fixed) to emerge from the frog and the surviving water beetles took a successful minimum of six minutes, Sugiura concluded that the latter's departure must have been an escape. active instead of depending on the frog. waste.

"R. attenuata cannot exit through the vent without inducing the frog to open it because the pressure of the sphincter muscle keeps the vent closed," Sugiura said. "R. attenuata individuals were always excreted from the frog's vent head, suggesting that R. attenuata stimulates the hindgut and urges the frog to defecate."

Having to adapt to a predatory aquatic environment could have led to the beetles' ability to survive inside frogs, according to the study.

"Frogs tend to swallow their prey whole, so any rupture of body parts would occur in the digestive tract," said Matthew Pintar, an aquatic ecologist at Florida International University who was not involved in the study, in a email.

"Beetles tend to have resistant exoskeletons relative to most insects, and many aquatic beetles in particular carry their own air to breathe. Both of these features can help prevent digestion if they can move quickly through the frog's digestive tract. , which R. attenuates is capable of ".

Together these characteristics can give beetles a second chance at life.