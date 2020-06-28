Eau de Space fragrance will bring space scent to Earth

If you've ever wondered what space smells like, a new perfume can answer that for you. A kickstarter for a new fragrance called Eau de Space was recently released to bring the scent of outer space back to Earth.
The fragrance was developed by Steve Pearce, according to Eau de Space product manager Matt Richmond. Pearce is a chemist and founder of Omega Ingredients, a company focused on "creating the highest quality, origin-oriented flavors and natural ingredients for the food and beverage industry," says his website.
Pearce was originally hired by NASA to recreate the scent in 2008, and it took him about four years to develop it, Richmond said.

It was created to help astronauts train before launching into orbit, and was part of NASA's goal to eliminate any potential surprises astronauts might encounter or experience in space, according to the Kickstarter.

"It's like the smell of a gun, right after you shoot," Peggy Whitson, an astronaut and former resident of the International Space Station, told CNN in a 2002 interview about the smell of space. "I think it has an almost bitter smell in addition to being smoked and burned."

Richmond said he has had trouble describing how the fragrance smells, adding: "Astronauts describe the smell as a mixture of gunpowder, charred steak, raspberries and rum."

The company's primary goal with Eau de Space is to increase interest in STEM learning for K-12 students through what Richmond called "experimental education." She hopes Eau from Space begins the discussion, with parents, teachers, and scientists taking it from there.

Richmond revealed that they are looking to launch a fragrance called Smell of the Moon based on emotion around Eau de Space.

