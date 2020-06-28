Eau de Space fragrance will bring space scent to Earth

If you've ever wondered what space smells like, a new perfume can answer that for you. A kickstarter for a new fragrance called Eau de Space was recently released to bring the scent of outer space back to Earth.

The fragrance was developed by Steve Pearce, according to Eau de Space product manager Matt Richmond. Pearce is a chemist and founder of Omega Ingredients, a company focused on "creating the highest quality, origin-oriented flavors and natural ingredients for the food and beverage industry," says his website.

Pearce was originally hired by NASA to recreate the scent in 2008, and it took him about four years to develop it, Richmond said.

It was created to help astronauts train before launching into orbit, and was part of NASA's goal to eliminate any potential surprises astronauts might encounter or experience in space, according to the Kickstarter.