EBay sells classified businesses to Norwegian Adevinta

EBay bought DBA (and a ton of other classified ad companies worldwide) in 2008 to form eBay Classifieds Group. But classifieds were never really essential to eBay's e-commerce ambitions: Classifieds generated revenue of just $ 248 million in the first quarter of 2020, or just over 10% of the company's total.
A badder and thinner eBay
Adevinta reportedly beat private equity firm Blackstone and Prosus, part of South African media company Naspers, at the eBay classifieds group auction, which includes Gumtree, Australian Autotrader and Motors.co.uk.
As part of the transaction, eBay will receive $ 2.5 billion in cash and 540 million shares of Adevinta, or about 44% of the global online classified specialist. That will give eBay continual exposure to the classified ad business, while generating cash.
"This sale it creates short and long-term value for shareholders and customers, while allowing us to participate in the future potential of the Classifieds business, "eBay CEO Jamie Iannone, who replaced David Wenig in April, said Tuesday.
Adevinta, which started trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange last year, saw Its shares rose 32% Tuesday on news of the deal. It was spun off by Schibsted, a Nordic digital media and e-commerce company that started publishing newspapers in the 19th century.
Adevinta's revenue fell 16% in the second quarter, compared to the same period last year, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.