EBay sells classified businesses to Norwegian Adevinta





Norwegian Adevinta is buying eBay & # 39; s ( EBAY ) $ 9.2 billion classified ad business to create the world's largest online classified ad company.

In the age of Google ( GOOGL ) and Facebook ( full board ) The classifieds are not exactly a gigantic business: they accounted for only about 3% of the $ 125 billion internet advertising market in 2019, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau, the Global industry body for digital advertising.

But there was a day when Craigslist and the company that became eBay Classifieds were among the largest advertising platforms on the new World Wide Web.

EBay Classifieds Group started 25 years ago, just when CNN Interactive (now CNN.com) went online and eBay was born as AuctionWeb. EBay's classifieds business was first known as DBA, a popular all-classified Danish newspaper that started publishing in the 1970s. It tried its luck with the new network in 1995, just a few months after "Jerry and David's Guide to the World Wide Web" became Yahoo. .