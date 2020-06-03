Ebola outbreak in Congo kills 5 people, according to UNICEF

"The deaths occurred between May 18 and 30, but yesterday it was only confirmed that they were related to Ebola."

"The announcement comes when a long, difficult and complex Ebola outbreak in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo is in its final phase, while the country is also fighting COVID-19 and the world's largest measles outbreak." WHO said in a statement. The Central African country has reported 3,195 cases of coronavirus and 72 deaths. By far the worst epidemic affecting the DRC is measles, which has infected nearly 370,000 people and killed 6,779 since 2019.

The Ebola virus lives in bats, and the WHO says further outbreaks can be expected in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

By far the largest Ebola epidemic occurred in 2014-2016 in the countries of Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea in West Africa. More than 28,000 people became infected in that epidemic and more than 11,000 died.