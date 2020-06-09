Ebola was "scary", HIV was spread "insidiously", but Covid-19 is Fauci's "worst nightmare"

BIO International Convention

The coronavirus is "my worst nightmare," worse than Ebola or HIV, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Tuesday.

"Ebola was scary, but Ebola would never spread easily," said Fauci speaking at the BIO International Convention.

"HIV, as important as it is, was prolonged and over an extended period of time," added Fauci, who is also a leading member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Many never felt threatened by the disease because it was always a threat "depending on who you are, where you are, and where you live."

In the past, when people asked Fauci to describe a disease that would be his worst nightmare, he said that he often described it as something that was an entirely new respiratory infection that probably jumped from an animal and had a very high degree of transmissibility. The world has seen outbreaks that have at least some of those characteristics, he said, but Covid-19 had all of those characteristics combined.

"Now we have something that turned out to be my worst nightmare," said Fauci. "In the four month period, it has devastated the world."

Condensed in a short period of time, the pandemic has killed hundreds of thousands in the United States alone, and there are many millions of infections worldwide.

It was "unexpected how fast" it would spread, "he said.

"He just took over the planet," said Fauci. "And it's not over yet."